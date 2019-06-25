Got Milk? Only If It’s Plant-Based!

You’re running to the grocery store for a gallon of milk, and as you approach the refrigerated section, you’re likely to see a surplus of plant-based dairy alternatives on display. You may hesitate, wanting to simply grab your gallon and scoot home – but didn’t you read somewhere that almond milk is better for you? What’s all the buzz about soy? How the heck do they make milk out of oats?

Cow’s milk has been a household staple since 1879 when it was first bottled in Connecticut and introduced in New York. We’ve been told “It’s good for your bones and teeth,” and many Americans have held steadfast to the idea that dairy is the only source with enough vitamins and minerals needed for a healthy lifestyle.

While this is false, it is true that calcium is essential for our bodies to function correctly. In fact, it’s the most abundant mineral in the body because of the many roles it plays. It’s key in bone health, strengthening neural signals, building skeletal muscle, steadying heart rate and decreasing blood clotting. But dairy is not the only means of getting all these benefits, as calcium is surprisingly found in a plethora of foods.

The Facts

Extra firm tofu: 400-450 mg

Collard greens: 270 mg

Chia seeds: 177 mg

Kale: 94 mg

Oats: 85 mg

Quinoa: 80 mg

Broccoli: 62 mg

Edamame beans: 50 mg

Based on recommended serving size.

Many people fear that not drinking enough milk will result in frail or weak bones, however, studies have actually shown that osteoporosis in the elderly can be reduced by diets higher in plant foods compared to animal foods. In 2013, two Harvard nutrition experts published an article stating an adult who eats enough vegetables, nuts and protein won’t benefit from dairy milk.

But I’m not lactose intolerant – why should I drink a plant-based alternative? Approximately 65 percent of the human population has reduced ability to digest lactose after infancy. Some may not even be aware of this intolerance, and assume the digestive discomfort after drinking dairy is normal – it doesn’t have to be. (Side note: being lactose intolerant is different than a milk allergy, which can trigger anaphylactic shock.)

Besides the range of digestive issues dairy milk can cause, high calcium intake from dairy products have been associated with a potential increase in prostate, lung, breast and ovarian cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

The Alternatives

Luckily, there’s no need to cry over spilt milk, because there are tons of plant-based

alternatives to choose from.

Dairy Milk (1%)

Protein: 8 g

110 calories

2.5 g fat

30% DV calcium

14 g sugar

Soy Milk

Protein: 6-8 g

90-130 calories

4 g fat

45% DV calcium

6-11 g sugar

Almond Milk

Protein: 1 g

30-120 calories

3 g fat

45% calcium

0-11 g sugar

Coconut Milk

Protein: 1 g

50-100 calories

4.5 g fat

10% DV calcium

1-10 g sugar

Hemp Milk

Protein: 1-8 g

80-150 calories

6-8 g fat

30-50% DV calcium

6-14 g sugar

Flax Milk

0 g protein

50 calories

2.5 g fat

30% DV calcium

7 g sugar

Replacing dairy in your life doesn’t have to be a drastic ordeal. Try a dash of soy milk in your oatmeal, substitute hemp seed milk in your smoothies or stir in some heated coconut milk to your morning coffee. It’s easy, delicious and beneficial. So, what are you waiting for? Get moo-ving to the store!

Almond… juice?

In 2018, The Food and Drug Administration signaled that they are planning on stripping plant-based dairy alternatives from using the word milk. Milk is defined as “white fluid rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals,” and almonds technically do not fit the legal standard. While it’s unlikely any changes will be enforced in the near future, the argument is still up for debate. The FDA has suggested using the name almond juice or water.

