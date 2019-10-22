Gadgets & Gifts | Healthy New Albany November 2019

Gadgets & Gifts from the Community

From Head to Toe

From Barbour rainboots to durable all-weather jackets, ElliottCooper features stunning garments and accessories for that stylish someone in your life. www.facebook.com/elliottcooperbtq

Blooming Looks

Stop and smell the roses at Griffin’s Floral Design. Pick from seasonal blooms or numerous intricate arrangements, perfect for that special someone or to jazz up any holiday party. www.griffinsfloraldesigns.com

Pop of Color

Nothing says shop local more than Columbus-made artwork from the local art gallery. At Hayley Gallery, choose from a variety of ceramic items, including this teal, red and pink floral design. www.localohioart.com

Unique Treasures

Oakland Nurseries’ New Albany Garden Center is so much more than annuals and perennials, the nursery also features a gift shop filled with one-of-a-kind gifts including these fragrant Frasier Fir candles by Thymes.. www.oaklandnursery.com

A Homey Gift

Between its modern, clean home décor and rustic, cozy pieces, it’s easy to find a sophisticated homey gift at Trove Warehouse – no matter the person’s style. www.trovewarehouse.com

Aesthetically Pleasing

Give the gift of rejuvenation. At Reveal Aesthetic, customers can indulge in custom skincare plans, body contouring, laser hair removal, skin treatments and more. www.revealaesthetic.com

Lydia Freudenberg

Dessert in a Vase

When you combine the beauty of a floral arrangement with the scrumptious taste of fresh fruit and chocolate, what do you get? A gift from Edible Arrangements, of course. Shop from a variety of designs, fruits, and chocolates for a unique present. www.ediblearrangements.com

Cheers to the Holidays

Made by hand in New Albany and inspired by the Abbruzzo region of Italy, Tessora Liqueur is quite the treasures to give. Shop from gift sets that include two glasses to its classic limoncello flavor and more. www.buytessora.com

The Gift of Redesign

Who says gifts need to be wrapped? Give the gift of a remodel by Nth Degree – Real Estate, Interior Design, Renovation. Work with creative minds to redo that dated bathroom or dreary living room to create a new masterpiece. www.main.nthdegreerealty.com

Holiday Deals

Thirty-One Gifts by Lori Benseler is your one-stop shop for embroidered totes, home décor and everything in between. During the month of November, spend $35 and choose from select holiday items at 50 percent off. www.happybaglady.com

Presents on Point

For the adventurous athlete in your life, Profencing Fencing Training Center, located in Lewis Center, offers introductory and beginner classes for kids and adults. Allez! www.profencing.org

Symphony Tickets – Win!

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra is a treat for all. Give the gift of show tickets for the 2019-2020 season or enter to win two tickets to the upcoming Holiday Spectacular at

www.cityscenecolumbus.com | www.newalbanysymphony.net

Gadgets, Gears and Gifts

The LARQ Goop Self-Cleaning Bottle

$95, www.shop.goop.com

Hydration is essential and so is staying hygienic. The stainless steel LARQ Self-Cleaning water bottle cleans itself using digital UV-C LED light that purifies your water every two hours. Not to mention one charge lasts one to two months.

Backslash Fit Self-Rolling Smart Yoga Mat

$89.99, www.backslashfit.com

Relax during the holidays, we all need to relax with a little yoga while using the Backslash Fit Self-Rolling Smart Mat. The mat pairs with Amazon Alexa to talk through a rejuvenating flow. With a quick click of the button, the mat rolls itself once the session ends. This mat is a must-have for the yogis in your life.

Daily Harvest Gift Box or Gift Card

$75, www.daily-harvest.com

Whether you need a gift for a hardworking coworker, exhausted new parent or a friend who obsesses over healthful food, Daily Harvest shows you care. The healthful, frozen superfood options are designed for busy people. Pick from delicious smoothies, harvest bowls, soup or oat bowls that take minutes to prepare.

Hypersphere Mini

$99, www.hyperice.com

The constant battle with daily workouts is being excruciatingly sore the next day. If a generic foam roller isn’t doing it for you, the Hypersphere Mini can help. The compact massage therapy ball relieves tension to increase range of motion and flexibility so you’re ready for the next gym session.

Hydro Flask 16 oz. Tumbler

$27.95, www.hydroflask.com

Look no further than the Hydro Flask to keep your coffee hot or your water cold all day long. The 16-ounce tumbler features a double-wall vacuum insulation that ensures temperature control, as well as a narrow design that’s comfortable to hold and fits in cup holders. And it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

$15.95, www.fitsimplify.com

Fit Simplify Resistance Bands offer a simple at-home workout. The set of five bands with varying resistance levels comes with a travel bag and online workout videos to leave you feeling the burn.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

$38, www.lululemon.com

Believe it or not, fanny packs are back in style! To keep up with the trends and hold all your belongings, treat yourself to the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. The functional pack can be worn across your chest or around your waist and comes in five different colors.

Reusable Stainless Steel Straws

$9.95, www.kleankanteen.com

Ditch the plastic while sipping an iced pumpkin spice latte or holiday eggnog, replace it with Klean Kanteen’s reusable straw set. The pack includes four dishwasher safe, stainless steel straws, four removable silicone tips and one cleaning brush. These straws are voted the most comfortable to sip from and the easiest to clean because of the two segments, making them the best option to promote eco-friendly habits.

The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day

$22.95, www.intelligentchange.com

A healthy lifestyle is not just physical, but mental as well. If you want to give a happier day to friends or family, consider gifting the Five Minute Journal. The simple journal helps users start each day with gratitude and a positive outlook on life – thousands of users have seen increased happiness and healthier relationships. Not to mention it only takes five minutes!

Casper Pillow

$65, www.casper.com

Can’t think of anything for the upcoming gift exchange? A high-quality pillow is perfect. The Casper Pillow has incredible reviews for its supportive inner pillow and a soft outer cushioning. The 100 percent cotton cover increases airflow, keeping the pillow, and you, cool all night long.