Gadgets & Gears | September/October 2019

Thrive Market Membership and App

$59.95/year, thrivemarket.com

Thrive Market’s organic and natural product online shop and delivery service has gone handheld. Head to the website or surf through the app to order non-toxic, eco-friendly and affordable items. Browse more than 500 Thrive Market brand products including cleaning supplies, diet-specific foods and much more, and have it all delivered right to your home. Joining the Thrive Market community, helps others, too – signing up for a paid membership gifts a free membership to someone in need.

LO ROX Aligned Foam Roller

$51.95, optp.com

Roll out your body’s kinks and knots with the LoRox Aligned Foam Roller by best selling author and wellness educator Lauren Roxburgh. Made with moderate density EVA foam, the black and teal marbled roller stretches out muscles, tones your body and provides a regenerative massage. It’s dotted with raised, circular bumps that are meant to decrease inflammation and aid in lymphatic drainage, which can help ease your muscle pain.

Bala Bangles

$49-$65, balabangles.com

Brining a taste of the 80s to the 2010s, Bala Bangles is a stylish and modern answer to the legwarmers and wrist sweatbands of jazzercise’s past. With one-pound and two-pound options, these wearable weights add enough resistance and comfort to intensify your workout and build muscle without limiting your range of motion. Tailor them to your personal style by choosing from the nine available colors.

AfterShokz Trekz Air Headphones

$119.95, aftershokz.com

Tired of your headphones falling out during a workout? AfterShokz has a solution. Its Trekz Air bone conduction headphones fit snugly around your head for stability and deliver music through your upper cheekbones, leaving your ears open to your surroundings. Connect it to your phone via Bluetooth and enjoy up to six continuous hours of use on a single charge along with high-quality audio with rich base and dynamic range.

Fat Snax Cookies

$17.99-$29.99, fatsnax.com

Dieters rejoice! Fat Snax cookies are here to keep your tummy in check, satisfying your sweet tooth and keeping your waistline slim. They come in four flavors – peanut butter, chocolate chip, lemony lemon and double chocolate chip – that anyone can enjoy. Made with ingredients like coconut flour and almond flour and soft baked to chewy perfection, these low-carb, sugar-free and keto-friendly cookies will love you just as much as you’ll love them.

Leaf Urban Wellness Tracker

$119, bellabeat.com

Add some style and sophistication to your health and wellness regimen with the Leaf Urban from Bellabeat. With black and gold, gray and rose gold, and four other sleek color combinations to choose from, this wellness tracker has a range of classic looks. Wear it as a bracelet, necklace or clip throughout the day and connect it to the Bellabeat app to track sleep, activity levels, stress, meditation sessions and reproductive health. It’s water resistance, hypoallergenic, stainless steel and six-month battery life are perfect for non-stop use.

Quest Protein Chips

$16.75, questnutrition.com

Curb your salty food cravings with Quest Protein Chips. Packed with protein and low on salt and sugar, these chips are the perfect snack to reach for between meals. Available in seven flavors, including classics like sour cream and onion and nacho cheese along with two new flavors, loaded taco and chili lime. These chips can satisfy whatever your taste buds are craving.