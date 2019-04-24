Gadgets & Gears | May/June 2019

Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle

$45-$64.95, hidratespark.com

Do you ever forget to drink water? Are you always busy? Well, Hidrate Spark’s new 2.0 Smart Water Bottle is here to help. This simple system calculates your water intake throughout the day and lights up when you need to take a swig. The 24-ounce bottle, which comes in six different colors, syncs up to most apps and fitness trackers such as Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa and Google Fit. With this easy-to-use system, there is no excuse not to drink water.

Vyper 2 Vibrating Fitness Roller

$199, hyperice.com

With an on the go type of lifestyle, there is no time for achy muscles, bad circulation or weak flexibility. Introducing Vyper 2 Vibrating Fitness Roller. This fresh take on a standard foam roller brings an amplified step of care to any post-workout routine. With three power levels and a long-lasting battery, this vibrating foam roller is two times more effective than a standard roller and is a perfect way to reduce muscle fatigue and stress.

UA HOVR Sonic Connected

$110, underarmour.com

This cutting-edge footwear is perfect for any long-distance runner. With a zero-gravity feel and metrics which track each run, the UA HOVR Sonic Connected provides a brand-new running experience in any weather. Each fiber is customized to provide maximum comfort with high flexibility, a removable sock liner and high abrasion rubber to help absorb ground contact.

FitnessGenes

$199, fitnessgenes.com

Have you struggled to find a fitness plan? Work out smarter with FitnessGenes personalized fitness plan. With this modern software, Fitness Genes matches your DNA with the ideal fitness and nutritional plan. Their genetically tailored workouts maximize your results while offering insights and advice to achieve your fitness goals.

RX Smart Gear Adjustable Jump Rope

$47, rxsmartgear.com

The RX Smart Gear Adjustable Jump Rope is here to help get your body into top shape. Configured with contoured handles that are six inches long and one inch in diameter, this adjustable jump rope provides a comfortable, natural grip and personalized speed.

Lead Mate Leash

$19.95, lead-mate.com

Is your dog taking you for a walk every time you go outside? The latest dog leash, the Lead Mate Leash, guarantees that each owner is the alpha dog. Made for individuals with arthritis or carpal tunnel, the Lead Mate Leash, provides a comfortable hand-hold with a superb grip. Whether you’re wrapping a leash around your hand, tying a knot or tugging, this leash ensures a relaxed and comfortable walk every day.

Best Choice Tri-Fold Mat

$39.94, bestchoiceproducts.com

These tri-fold mats are a godsend for any fitness enthusiast. Fitted with thick cushions, tear-resistant material and compact storage, the Best Choice Tri-Fold Mat is ideal for anyone looking to workout outside of the gym. The mat helps take the pressure off with soft support and the ability to fold for portability. With the Best Choice Tri-Fold Mat, you will never have to exercise on a dirty floor or hard surface again.

Simply Fit Board

$19.99-$29.99, simplyfitboard.com

Effective exercise doesn’t always require high-intensity movements or long workouts. With this literal twist on a workout board, you can maximize your routine and time with a quick twist on the Simply Fit Board. Fitted with a strong, anti-slip material and a light-weight board, the Simply Fit Board can hold up to 400 pounds. Only have 30 minutes to spare? The board targets and tones problem areas with a routine focused on your abs and glutes.