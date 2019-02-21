Gadgets & Gears | March/April 2019

Photo credit: Kodiak Cakes

Kodiak Cakes: $5.50, https://kodiakcakes.com, win!

Eating well and eating pancakes? Kodiak Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix is packed with protein and fiber, essential ingredients for a happy, healthy lifestyle. With 14 grams of protein and only 3 grams of sugar, you can get extra creative with your baked goods by choosing among a selection of flavors! You’ll want pancakes and waffles for every meal with Almond Poppy Seed, Chocolate Chip, Buttermilk & Chia, Pumpkin & Flax, and Whole Wheat, Oat, and Honey.

Photo courtesy: VitaCup

VitaCup: $18.75, https://www.vitacup.com, win!

VitaCup is coffee infused with high-quality vitamins, antioxidants and other nutritional boosters. Each coffee pod has its own functional formula designed for whatever nutrient goal you have. VitaCup’s Beauty Blend has collagen while the Probiotic Blend contains probiotics that help digestion and gut health.

Photo courtesy of GetFitBook

Weekly fitspiration planner: $ 39.95, https://www.getfitbook.com, win!

Studies show that keeping a journal of your fitness and nutrition habits can lead to healthy, successful results! Fitbook has beautiful journals that you can easily carry around and track food habits, exercise or even just health goals and ideas you have! Get organized, feel healthier and have fun!

Photo courtesy of Kion Bar

Kion Bar 12 Bar Box: $35.99, https://getkion.com, win!

Walking down the nutrition bar aisle at the store can be straight out of a horror movie – confusing and daunting. Don’t even get us started on the nutrition labels! Kion Bar is a nutrient-dense energy bar with simple, organic ingredients like organic white chia seeds, grass-fed gelatin and cocoa nibs. They’re also gut-friendly, with no soy, gluten or dairy! Most importantly, it’s a healthy snack that doesn’t take like cardboard!

Photo courtesy of Organic Veggie Powders

Organic Veggie Powders: $19.95, https://www.thesynergycompany.com

The Synergy Company has created a way to incorporate nutrients in a colorful, convenient way. These Organic Veggie Powders come in an array of flavors, from Organic Beet juice to Organic Carrot Juice Powder. Each comes with specific benefits for your health and can be added to juice, water or even your favorite smoothie!

Photo courtesy of Health-Aide Kombucha

Bubbly Rose Health-Aide Kombucha: $24.00, https://health-ade.com

Health-Aide kombucha was originally started by a husband, wife and best friend who aspired to make real food become accessible in a commercial store. Their kombucha is gut friendly and packed with gut-boosting probiotics. The Bubble Rose flavor has a fruity and tart taste, with blends of hawthorn berry, mangosteen and pink rose.

Photo courtesy of Invisibobble

Invisibobble POWER hair ties: https://www.invisibobble.com/original

There’s nothing more unmotivating than being in the middle of a workout and having your hair fall over your eyes or onto your shoulders. For those who like their ponytail in place while they work a sweat, Invisibobble has spiral shape hair ties that give you an extra strong grip without getting sweaty, tangled or ripping out strands.

Photo courtesy of KIND

KIND Bars 16 Pack: $14.99, https://www.kindsnacks.com

It’s the middle of the workday. You already had lunch but absolutely cannot focus without some kind of snack. KIND Bars are the perfect option for a healthy but delicious reward for your busy schedule. They’re made with 100% whole grains and topped with all kinds of different flavors and ingredients! It’s the ideal guilt-free indulgence.

MuscleAidTape: $11.99, http://www.muscleaidtape.com

Keep your aches and pains away with MuscleAid Tape. This taping technology treats muscle and joint pain by focusing on blood circulation to certain areas. Not only is this tape helpful for supporting muscle structure, but it also provides relief to any pain you may feel from exercise wear and tear.