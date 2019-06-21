Gadgets & Gears | July/August 2019

Ahava Dead Sea Bath Salt

$11-$22, www.ahava.com

Sometimes even the most innocuous of workouts can leave your body in shambles. Pour Ahava’s Natural Dead Sea Bath Salt into hot bathwater and feel revitalized and recovered like a professional athlete. Each pouch or bottle is loaded with 100 percent pure, naturally hydrating Dead Sea crystal salt that detoxifies and hydrates skin, soothes sore muscles, and relieves stress. Salt minerals come in three scents, namely natural, lavender and eucalyptus.

Gaiam On-the-Go Yoga Mat Bag

$14.98, gaiam.com

True yogis hate to miss a session. Allay your worries with the new Gaiam yoga mat carrier so that your daily dose of spiritual exercise can happen anywhere, anytime. Twin shoulder straps leave your hands free; carrying an exercise mat has never been less cumbersome. With its adjustable Velcro straps, the product can easily fit mats of most sizes.

Mission Original Cooling Towel

$14.99, mission.com

Tired of wiping your face with a moist, lukewarm cloth? Consider investing in Mission’s cooling towel. Featuring built-in cooling technology, the towel activates instantly with the touch of water and continues to stay cool for up to two hours thanks to advanced microfibers.

Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game

$29.97, strength.stack52.com

Shuffle the cards, cast the dice and let fate determine your workout routine. Each case contains two decks of cards representing 52 military-vetted, bodyweight exercises of varying difficulties. Two dice add a random element in the game, so that your workouts will be never the same again. Challenge your friends and family to multiply the fun! The game also ensures that you reach your fitness goals, solo or together, without getting bored in the process. Visit their website to watch instructional videos for every exercise.

PASSU Sports Handheld Water Bottle Holder Pack

(currently unavailable on Amazon, no price) passu-creations.com

Going to the gym with a water bottle in one hand and a cellphone in the other can be quite inconvenient. Thankfully, PASSU had the ingenious idea to combine the two into one item. Now it’s possible to drink, text and protect your phone at the same time. Every sports pack includes a complementary sweat wristband and a sports nutrition ebook. Be equipped for efficiency next time you visit the gym!

Night Runner 270 Shoe Lights

$49.95, nighttechgear.com

Precaution is necessary when heading out for a late-night jog. Night Runner’s 150 lumen LEDs reveals every hazard on the pavement up to 30 feet ahead while back-facing red lights guarantee your visibility to all motorists. Illuminate your next midnight escapade as you retrofit these ultra-light beacons to your best runners. Also perfect for early-morning jobs!

Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Tracker

$199.99, mymotiv.com

The past few years have seen a veritable influx of gadgets that purport to track your fitness stats. Few, however, can claim to be just as inconspicuous as it is stylish as the Motiv Ring. Forged in titanium and remains waterproof for up to 165 feet, this durable tracker promises reliability for every physical activity conceivable. Onboard memory means you don’t need to bring your phone for your workout – just sync when you get back home! The best part? It weighs less than a penny.

Coros SafeSound Bluetooth Smart Cycling Helmet

$199-$219.99, en.coros.com

Pedal into the future of cycling with this innovative protective system. Obviating the dilemma between safety and music, this smart helmet allows you to enjoy music without the use of earbuds. The Coros Bone Conduction technology sends audio waves straight to your inner ear through your cheekbones so that environmental awareness is maintained at all times. Additional safety features include an SOS emergency alert system that registers impact and sends a mapping of your exact location to your emergency contacts, and an LED tail light that alerts motorists of your presence. Control all these functions via a smart remote installed on your handlebars.