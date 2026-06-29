Fresh food, live music and community built for everyone

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It begins, as the best New Albany evenings often do, at the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market.

The summer breeze smells of fresh herbs and freshly baked bread as you wander through Market Square. On Thursdays, from 4-7 p.m., the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market transforms 240 Market St. into a community hub filled with local produce, artisan goods, food trucks, live music and neighbors catching up. You load your bag with sweet corn, a jar of honey, maybe a bouquet.

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At 5 p.m., the Village Center Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) allows 21-and-older guests to purchase a drink from any participating establishment, including BrewDog, Hudson29, Mellow Mushroom, Rusty Bucket and Bendi Wok N’ Bar and carry it with them in an official DORA cup as they stroll through the heart of the Village Center.

The DORA operates Thursdays through Saturdays from 5-10 p.m., and on concert nights, it’s the perfect bridge between the Market and the main event.

From there, follow the crowd to the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, where, for the fourth consecutive summer, the City of New Albany is offering a world-class outdoor concert experience, completely free.

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An amphitheater for everyone

There’s a moment, right around 7:15 p.m. at the Hinson Amphitheater, when the lawn fills in, and the music starts. Strangers become neighbors, kids kick off their shoes and friends share their Healthy New Albany Farmers Market finds. This summer, the City of New Albany is making sure that feeling of belonging extends to everyone who walks through those gates.

This year, the City of New Albany’s Community Programs team earned KultureCity Sensory Inclusive® Certification, a credential reflecting a community-wide commitment to accessibility.

KultureCity is a non-profit organization focused on sensory accessibility. Its research shows that one in four Americans has an invisible disability, including autism, PTSD, ADHD, anxiety, early-onset dementia and other conditions that can make busy or noisy environments overwhelming. For many individuals and families navigating those challenges, the sensory cost of attending was too high.

This summer, the New Albany Community Programs team is trying to change that.

“This certification process has inspired our team,” says Alonna Skinner, community programs specialist for the City of New Albany. “We want every single person in this community, regardless of ability or sensory need, to feel like these concerts are for them. Earning this certification means we’re not just saying that, we’re backing it up with real tools, real training and a real commitment to inclusion. We can’t wait to see everyone out there this summer.”

Through the certification, Community Programs staff have been trained by medical and neurodivergent professionals to recognize and support guests who may experience events differently.

Look for the KultureCity table/ Accommodation Station near the amphitheater entrance. There, guests can check out sensory bags for free. The bags are stocked with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, weighted lap pads and emotion cue cards for non-verbal communication. Quiet areas will also be available for anyone who needs a moment to decompress before heading back to the show.

Guests can download the free KultureCity All-Inclusive App, which includes a social story – a visual and written preview of the concert experience – so you or your loved one can feel prepared and at ease before you even leave the house.

Spread a blanket. Pull out your farmers market picnic. Everyone is welcome here.

Need a reasonable accommodation? Contact Community Programs at communityevents@newalbanyohio.org or 614.855.6226.

Melissa Braithwaite is a Communications & Marketing Specialist for the City of New Albany.