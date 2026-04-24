Free Summer Concerts to return to New Albany

Free Summer Concerts are back at the Hinson Amphitheater for their fourth year, proving that the best things in life really are free. Designed to make this world-class amphitheater a welcoming public space for all, the series has skyrocketed in popularity. Last year, more than 4,000 fans packed the house, showcasing that nothing draws a crowd quite like great music and free admission.

“We’ve been coming to these concerts since they first began,” said resident Paul Briggs. “The music is always terrific, and we love the chance to catch up with our friends and neighbors.”

Fellow regular Amy Thiel and her family agree.

“We love the variety of music the City brings in,” says Thiel. “The amphitheater is such a cool venue, and having the food trucks and DORA nearby is an added bonus. These concerts are one of the many reasons we love calling New Albany home.”

Concerts take place on select Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m., perfectly timed to follow the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market. So, you can grab your local, farm-fresh finds, snag a drink from a DORA establishment and settle in for an evening of great melodies – just remember to bring your own seating and refillable water bottles.

And while many people may love your furry friends, please leave pets at home.

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The City of New Albany is committed to creating inclusive and accessible events. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Community Programs at communityevents@newalbanyohio.org or 614-855-6226.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.