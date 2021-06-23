Get ready for Founder's Day

So Many Opportunities at Our Doorstep

New Albany, Ohio is a relatively small city with a population of approximately 11,000. By no means is it considered a bustling metropolis that is host to a vibrant nightlife, world-class restaurants and professional sports teams. To an outsider, one might perceive New Albany as a sleepy midwestern town.

The article in this issue about the forthcoming Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater struck a nerve. I quickly became immersed in deep thought. For a city of our size, the cultural and lifestyle opportunities are incomparable. The amphitheater is one example of a community gem that is available to every resident. For the many of you who know me, I like to fantasize. So let me begin by sharing how a typical day might work for me, mired in the options afforded to me.

Raymond G. LaVoie

I awake fairly early to start the day. I don my workout gear, stay low to the ground as I exit out of my front door so my Ring doorbell does not detect movement, thus preventing the chime from activating and waking my wife. In less than a mile, I reach our newly minted Rose Run Park where my workout takes me under the Raines Bridge as I meander through the winding trail below, occasionally absorbing the sound of the water flowing along the adjacent creek. Should the weather dictate that my workout take place indoors, I can always get a workout inside The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health and Fitness Center at the Heit.

After an hour, I am back home getting ready to continue the day’s venture. If I’m seeking a quiet place to work or have a meeting, I can saunter over to the Marx Library Garden and engage in an undisturbed private meeting.

My next stop might take me to the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany where I might partake in any number of lectures or perhaps attend a committee meeting.

As evening begins to descend, I may be beckoned to attend a concert at the amphitheater or perhaps a lecture inside the beautiful Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. At the conclusion of my venue of choice, whether it be the amphitheater or McCoy, I might walk across the street for a cold brew before walking back home.

And so goes my day, participating in community activities without having to shift from park to drive, no less stepping on an accelerator. My lifestyle needs are just a walk away.

Healthfully,

Phil Heit

Executive Director Emeritus

Healthy New Albany

Time Capsule, 5K, Park Dedication, the Reaganomics All Part of Founders Day This Year

For this year only, Founders Day activities will occur Saturday, Aug. 28, with the idea that more people could participate in the fun as the world continues to push its way closer to a sense of normalcy. Events of the day include:

The Inaugural Rose Run 5K at 8 a.m. followed by different Healthy New Albany activities that lead up to;

The Rose Run Park dedication at 10:30 a.m.;

The Founders Day parade at 11 a.m.; and

The Founders Day festival immediately afterward.

Hurricane Ride at the 2018 Founder’s Day in New Albany.

ROSE RUN 5K

There will be no fee to participate in the 5K (www.roserun5k.com), and everyone who registers and donates $35 or more will receive a free event T-shirt. Proceeds from this event will benefit community programming by Healthy New Albany, a local nonprofit organization that promotes and embraces healthy living through programs like the farmers market, food pantry, community garden, “I am Thriving” women cancer survivors network and Senior Connections programming for those aged 55+.

ROSE RUN PARK DEDICATION

The Rose Run Park dedication at 10:30 a.m. will mark the official celebration and opening of this park, which so many have enjoyed over this past year.

Rose Run Park creates opportunities for people to explore nature in the heart of town and provides a community gathering spot for decades to come, as the Founders Day activities attest. The park dedication will also serve as a time for City Council to recognize Facebook and the Marx, Hinson and Raines/Cadieux families for their generosity to help expand recreational and cultural offerings in New Albany.

Aaron Westbrook standing next to the New Albany Time Capsule. The capsule will be buried in Rose Run Park at the dedication and opened in 2070, 50 years after the park’s opening.

TIME CAPSULE

The Rose Run Park dedication will include recognition of a 2021 time capsule to be buried in the park and opened in the year 2070, 50 years after the Rose Run Park opened to the public. The idea for the time capsule came from Aaron Westbrook, a 2017 New Albany High School graduate who is also the founder and CEO of Form5 Prosthetics, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people who need a workable prosthetic unit but cannot afford one for themselves.

FOUNDERS DAY PARADE

Everyone who attends the Rose Run Park dedication can remain in the park to enjoy the parade, which will begin around 11 a.m. along High Street on the school learning campus (near Chatham Green), then right (south) along Main Street and west along Dublin-Granville Road directly past Rose Run Park. The parade will finish at the Church of the Resurrection parking lot. (NOTE: The parade route will not include Market Street, or Main Street between Market Street and Dublin-Granville Road.)

Immediately after the parade, from approximately noon-5 p.m., the Founders Day festival will begin.

Amusement rides will be set up in the Heit Center parking lot, food trucks will be parked along Dublin-Granville Road and Founders Day coordinators are working with BrewDog on a beer garden. This year’s festival also includes live music, including a set by The Reaganomics from 3:30-5 p.m.

STAY TUNED

The public is invited to all these events. Stay tuned as the date gets closer for more details on City of New Albany social media, the LIST e-newsletter (sign up at www.newalbanyohio.org/subscribe), the city website and upcoming City Council letters to residents.

Scott McAfee is the Chief Communications & Marketing Officer.