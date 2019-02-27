For these local couples the best vacation is competition

× Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography

For many of us, a vacation means time to relax, but three New Albany couples have other plans.

The Richardson’s

Photos courtesy of Craig Richardson

Turning the typical retreat on its head, Jen and Craig Richardson, along with their three children, love nothing more than loading up their van with gear and keeping fit in the fresh air. Married for 24 years, this extreme couple has trained and participated in events alongside one another for the past eight years. The whole family joins together for fun challenges such as the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, and as the children get older, they have begun to participate in local adult races, too.

This year, the Richardson’s plan to run the New York City Marathon in November, having qualified to enter a year in advance. With so many memorable achievements behind them, Jen and Craig fondly recall one of their favorites, the IRONMAN Louisville.

The IRONMAN is an extreme test of endurance. It begins with a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile cycle, finished off with a 26.2-mile run. Aside from major bragging rights, participating in an IRONMAN means traveling to some incredible destinations. Two of Craig’s six IRONMAN events took place in Hawaii, and Jen’s first IRONMAN, which she completed alongside Craig, was in Louisville, Kentucky – and it was a day to remember.

She recalls the feeling of seeing her friends and family at the finish line, cheering her on in the dark. Having trained years for this moment, clocking between 30 and 40 hours each week, Jen checked a major achievement off her bucket list.

Jen, a rheumatologist for 15 years at the Columbus Arthritis Center, has a special interest in keeping herself and her family fit.

“I have to practice what I preach,” Jen says.

The Richardson’s plan to do just that during the next New Albany Walk with a Doc on May 4. For anyone looking to get fit, Jen advises, “start somewhere.” A marathon for some may be a five-minute walk for others, and that’s OK. Jen began preparing for long triathlons with smaller sprint events, and as she improved, she took on more demanding tests, finally leading up to the IRONMAN.

The biggest challenge that the Richardson’s face isn’t running marathons or swimming laps, but finding the time to train each week. However, with a family as supportive and active as theirs, they are regularly joined – and motivated – by their children. The Richardson’s walk, run and do weekly yoga as a family and, in the summer, love to hike and cycle. And their favorite way to relax? Dial the training back a little. They find that as soon as they’re away, they’re hankering to lace the running shoes up and get back on the track.

The Richardson’s give a lot of credit to their running groups and the great friends they have made through keeping active together. The New Albany Fit and Fun group has been a great motivator for Jen and Craig – a platform to post runs and encourage each other to reach their goals. For Jen, keeping fit is “all about the camaraderie and training with friends.” The social aspect, teamed with the natural endorphins and fresh air helps her feel like she is achieving the best version of herself.

The Cummans

Good friends of the Richardson’s, JoAnn and Scott Cummans, also enjoy running and cycling together. Married for 35 years, the Cummans family has lived in New Albany since 2000. Their active lifestyles have taken them all over the world, and their next stop in March – Tokyo. Since her 2007 marathon debut in Chicago, which she calls “the year of the heat,” JoAnn has completed 25 marathons. Tokyo will mark her fifth of six races in the Abbott World Marathon Majors, and she plans to complete the set in London next year. Scott, who ran his first full marathon in 2014, travels with JoAnn and participates in the fun runs before each race.

Photos courtesy of Scott Cummans

JoAnn recalls her first Boston Marathon as the most memorable. She’s run Boston seven times now, but the first still brings back memories – after all, it was “a huge reach.” But she can’t forget about the Big Sur International Marathon, where she was accompanied by Scott and a group of friends. It was “an absolutely beautiful marathon,” JoAnn says.

“(It is) just you, the ocean and good friends,” she says.

Together, JoAnn and Scott have been afforded some incredible destinations through their fitness events, and they wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything – not even a beach vacation.

“I don’t know if I could take a relaxing trip,” says JoAnn.

Rather than throwing on a sun dress and donning a camera, the couple traveled around Italy two years ago, trading the typical taxi for bicycles.

“You see more on a bike than you would a bus, and you get to learn so much about the country and culture,” she says.

The Cummans may have started running as a casual activity but, like the Richardson’s, the relationships and motivation they get from fellow athletes keep them going further. Finding time and getting the right weather can be difficult, but rain or shine. come marathon day it’s time to run.

The Worley’s

New Albany’s reputation for being a bastion of health and fitness inspired Guy and Caroline Worley to make the move in April last year. Married for 20 years, Guy, CEO of the Columbus Downtown Development Corp, and Caroline, attorney of 25 years, met through their shared interest in fitness. Guy describes his wife as a natural athlete, and the couple pushes one another to try new things, hit new goals and push boundaries. Caroline encouraged Guy to start running, and Guy introduced Caroline to rock climbing. Caroline completed her first IRONMAN in Louisville in 2014, and Guy is training for his first in April.

“She’s my inspiration,” Guy says. “It’s my job to keep up with her.”

The Worley’s have been climbing mountains and hiking together for 20 years, an activity that has taken them around the world. When asked about their last leisurely vacation – one that didn’t revolve around a sport of some kind – the answer is easy.

On a trip to Hawaii, the highlight wasn’t the crystal-clear waters or the delicious cocktails, but the moment when the Worley’s reached the 13,000-foot summit of Mauna Kea. Because most of their time is spent working at a desk, leisure time means outdoor activity.

Recently, the couple took a trip to the Italian Alps, which meant packing crampons, ice axes, ropes and backpacks. On top of their body weight, Caroline and Guy each hauled between 40 and 70 pounds of equipment up the mountain. In fact, even when it’s not necessary, they each carry 60-pound packs in order to prepare for the next big climb. On this particular trip, the Worley’s were joined by their son, Jake, who has been climbing for 20 years.

“Whether we summit or not, the best part is working together as a team and as a family,” Caroline says.

Guy and Caroline advise to anyone interested in climbing to set reasonable goals and put in the necessary training time and effort. Most importantly, save energy – once you hit the summit, you still have to climb back down.

In addition to climbing and running, Caroline loves to ski. She goes each year with her father, an 81-year-old skier. But back in New Albany, she can be found on the many trails that drew her and Guy to the city originally. Caroline is an active member of the cycling group Girls with Gears and has enjoyed participating in Pelotonia for the last five years.

Though a relaxing beach vacation or cruise may be perfect for some couples, pushing your body to scale the next mountain, running the next race or cycling the next trail can be just as reinvigorating. If these couples have inspired you, get outside – the fresh air is waiting.

Sophia Fratianne is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.