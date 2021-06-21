Food for the outdoor fire pit

Summer calls for bonfires and suppers by the toasty flames once the sun goes down.

But we’re past marshmallows and graham crackers by now. It’s that time of the summer to get creative with your palates and spice up cookout recipes.

New Albany Organics, a staple at the New Albany Farmers Market (which runs Thursdays starting June 24 through Sept. 16) has just the snacks to bring to a campout. They’re easy to make, simple to pack and delicious.

Lunchbox Peppers

Ingredients

1 quart lunchbox peppers, cut in half lengthwise

2 8-oz. packages cream cheese,

softened

1/4 cup onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

Everything bagel seasoning

Instructions

Combine cream cheese, onion and garlic in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stuff the peppers with cream cheese mixture.

Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on top of each pepper.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Happy, Hungry Campers

Ingredients

4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

For some of the best peaches in New Albany, visit Legend Hills Orchard at the New Albany Farmers Market.

2 tsp. coconut oil

3/4 cup mascarpone

2 tbsp. half and half

2 tsp. honey

Raw, pure honey is so different from the kind you might find in the grocery store. Wildflower honey from Latshaw Apiaries (which can be found at The New Albany Farmers Market) is gently warmed and strained with care.

Torn fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions

Preheat gas grill to medium high OR build a campfire and let it burn down to medium-high heat.

Rub sliced peaches with oil and place in tinfoil either on the grill or on campfire embers. Cook often, rotating often, until well browned. Transfer to serving dish.

Whisk mascarpone, half-and-half and honey in a small bowl until well combined. Served peaches with mascarpone mixture and garnish with mint.

Recipe courtesy of EatingWell Magazine.

If you want to bring the heat to your bonfire or cookout, pick up High Heat Ridiculously Good Salsa from the New Albany Farmers Market.

Set your tastebuds aflame with juicy tomatoes, cilantro, lime, spicy habanero and jalapeno.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.