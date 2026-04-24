Five ways volunteering supports your health and well-being

Volunteering can be a meaningful way to support others, strengthen your community and give the gift of time to a cause that matters to you. What is sometimes overlooked is how much volunteers gain in return. A growing body of research shows that volunteering is closely linked to improved mental, social and physical well-being.

At Healthy New Albany, that impact shows up every day. In 2025 alone, volunteers contributed more than 6,600 hours of service, supporting programs such as the Food Pantry, Community Garden and the Walking Classic. Many of those volunteers are older adults, a group for whom research shows volunteering can be especially beneficial.

Here are five ways giving your time can support your health.

1. It supports your mental health

Expand James DeCamp/HNA

Research highlighted by the Mayo Clinic has found that volunteers report lower levels of depression and anxiety, along with higher self-esteem and life satisfaction. Engaging in meaningful work can create a stronger sense of purpose, which plays an important role in overall mental health.

At Healthy New Albany, volunteers often describe this shift firsthand. Debbie Smith, a pantry volunteer, shares, “I have found that getting to know the people who visit the Pantry has resulted in me growing more as a person than I ever thought possible.” Her experience reflects what research consistently shows: connection and purpose are closely tied to well-being.

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2. It strengthens social connections

Volunteering creates opportunities to build relationships through shared work and common goals. According to data from AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 60 million Americans formally volunteered in a single year.

These connections are especially meaningful for older adults. Research shows that life transitions such as retirement or changes in routine can reduce daily social interaction, and volunteering can help fill that gap by creating consistent opportunities to engage with others.

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3. It encourages physical activity

Volunteering often involves movement, whether it is packing food, organizing supplies or working outdoors. A study conducted by Carnegie Mellon University found that adults over 50 who volunteered regularly, defined as at least 200 hours per year, had a 40 percent lower risk of developing high blood pressure.

Even light, consistent activity through volunteering can contribute to overall physical health and daily movement.

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4. It reduces stress and builds resilience

Expand James DeCamp/HNA Nancy Ruick

Volunteering can serve as a steady, positive outlet during stressful times. Research from Carnegie Mellon University and other public health institutions shows that volunteering helps reduce stress while supporting emotional resilience. Focusing on meaningful tasks can shift attention away from everyday pressures and create a sense of accomplishment.

Nancy Ruick’s work at the pantry reflects that sense of purpose. Since 2019, she has packaged hundreds of spice bags for pantry families, carefully labeling each one in English and Spanish. She also takes the extra step to source spices that reflect the diverse cultural backgrounds of the families served, helping create a sense of familiarity and connection through food.

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5. It increases overall happiness

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found that people who volunteered within the past year reported higher levels of life satisfaction than those who did not. Volunteers were also more likely to feel a sense of identity, pride and connection to their communities.

That sense of fulfillment often builds over time. Small, consistent acts of service can create a lasting impact, not only for the people being served, but for the volunteers themselves.

Healthy New Albany offers a variety of ways to get involved, with opportunities that align with your skills and interests. Whether you are stocking shelves at the Food Pantry or looking for tadpoles alongside youth in a nature class, each role plays a part in building a healthier, more connected community. To learn more and get started, visit www.healthynewalbany.org/volunteer.

Dylan Telerski is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Healthy New Albany.