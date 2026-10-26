First Glance November/December 2026

Dear Healthy New Albany Reader,

As November approaches and we mark the passing of all four fall stages – fake fall, second summer, crimson leaves and yard raking – we prepare for the arrival of snow-filled, chilly winter days.

In this issue, you will meet philanthropic couple Neal Hauschild and Jeff Ramm, learning about the behind-the-scenes work they do for so many local organizations, as well as EnergizeCare, a New Albany-based nonprofit that is helping caregivers of those living with various forms of dementia. You will also read updates about a new FDA-approved treatment for an eye condition that is less invasive and highlights of what the New Albany Fieldhouse & Community Center will house when it opens later this season.

Although we have to wait a little longer to enjoy the new Center, staying active through the holidays and winter months is important and doesn’t need to be a challenge. Check out the selections of local winter races from one of our editors, Megan Brokamp, who is the perfect person to put our winter race guide together, as she has been an avid runner for years.

Here are a few things you should know about her.

How many races have you competed in?

Expand Ray LaVoie Megan Brokamp

I’ve competed in six marathons, eight half marathons and countless, smaller local races, leaving me with more race medals and t-shirts than I know what to do with.

I typically run about 35-40 miles a week, which totals out to around 1,800 miles per year. I’m very familiar with the Olentangy Trail. This year, I’m hoping to get to 2,000 miles.

How quickly do you change out your shoes? What about race day gear?

I aim to swap my shoes every 300-500 miles, but more realistically, I end up getting new shoes toward the peak of my marathon training blocks as an incentive. On race days only, I use a pair of carbon-plated shoes, which I’ve had for about three years. I know everyone has their preferred brand, which I am a ride-or-die for ASICS and have not bought running shoes from another company since my first half marathon in high school.

I try to keep my gear minimal beyond shoes and a running belt, but one thing that has been a game changer for me is a reflective running vest, which I purchased from the Ohio company called Noxgear. The majority of my morning runs are in the dark, so a lighted vest has improved visibility, and I feel much safer.

Any go-to practices before or after a race that set you up for success?

My nerves tend to spike before races, so I try not to overcomplicate things. On race day, I always have an oatmeal bar and some form of caffeine. The other factor that impacts my race day success is music, so I spend much of the evening before the race putting finishing touches on a perfectly curated playlist.

Post-race usually means lots of electrolytes and a huge sandwich, then it’s time to rest. I typically wait at least three days before attempting an easy run and at least a week before any intense strength training.

What race did you enjoy most this year? Which one are you most excited for next year?

My favorite race this year was the Erie Marathon, where I achieved a personal best. The race itself was no-frills with a small field, but the route around Presque Isle State Park was beautiful. It was also very flat, which helped me achieve a Boston Qualifying time.

Next year I will be running the Boston Marathon for the first time, which has been a goal of mine for a few years. The journey to Boston has come with a few injuries and setbacks, so I’m excited to finally reach this milestone.

What other health perks, outside of the physical effects, have you experienced thanks to running?

Running has become such an important part of my mental health. It’s given me a sense of structure and purpose that I’ll always be grateful for, but some of the best parts have been the friendships and support system I’ve found through the running community.

It’s also one of my favorite ways to explore a new place. I love finding new routes and getting to know a city by experiencing it on foot.