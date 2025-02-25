Finding Your Wild: Why Outdoor Skills Matter

Expand Healthy New Albany

In a world increasingly dominated by screens and indoor spaces, many people have lost touch with the natural world. For Sandy Reed, a retired educator and passionate advocate for outdoor learning, reconnecting with the natural world is not just about leisure – it’s about reclaiming our humanity.

“This is your birthright,” Reed emphasizes, “This is your planet. You belong here.”

Reed spent years emphasizing STEM in schools during her time as a teacher, while also leading outdoor programs through Original Wisdom for 20 years.

She believes developing outdoor skills is essential for physical and mental well-being.

“When you don’t have that connection,” she says, “I would go as far as saying you’re being denied your humanity.”

With Reed’s expertise at Healthy New Albany, the organization will be able to offer new nature programs for youth and adults that will foster a deep connection and understanding of the natural world.

From learning to build a fire using traditional methods such as flint and steel to navigating the wilderness and identifying edible plants, Reed emphasizes experiential learning and hands-on skills.

“It’s not about survival in the traditional sense,” she says, “it’s about cultivating a sense of wonder, confidence and a deep respect for nature.”

Reed encourages everyone, regardless of age or experience, to find ways to engage with the outdoors, especially in the winter. Even small steps, such as observing birds in your backyard or simply spending time in a local park, can significantly impact your well-being in the colder, darker months.

“It’s about getting over that fear,” Reed says. “Fear of the cold, or getting wet… you don’t have to worry about that. You can still go outside and you can enjoy it at any age.”

Reed’s work with young people through programs such as Adventure Eagles exemplifies the importance of early exposure to nature. By introducing children to basic outdoor skills and fostering a sense of wonder and exploration, she is cultivating a new generation of environmental stewards.

“This knowledge used to be passed on, but that has been broken,” Reed says.

By rekindling this connection to the natural world, people not only enrich their own lives, they can also ensure the health and well-being of the planet for generations to come.

If you are interested in taking one of Healthy New Albany’s nature classes, visit www.healthynewalbany.org.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager at Healthy New Albany.