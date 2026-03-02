Fermenting Your Health

While some have labeled me a thinker or innovator since, occasionally, I operate outside conventional boundaries, I’m more comfortable identifying myself as a creature of habit. Somehow, being innovative and adhering to routines are not viewed as synergistic behaviors.

Often my routines act as a cultivator for gaining valuable insights. Every morning, I begin my day by reading the NY Times, gravitating toward health-related articles.

As I was preparing to write this column, I came across an article about the relationship between cancer risk and what you eat. It emphasized the importance of following a diet that emphasizes whole grains, vegetables, fresh fruits and plant-based proteins along with certain kinds of fish such as wild-caught salmon that is high in omega-3 oils and lean meats such as white-meat poultry.

But there was another point highlighted in this article that caught my attention. It focused on fermented foods and its role in reducing cancer risk. I had just reviewed Korrigan Craddock’s informative article in this issue regarding fermented foods that warranted further investigation.

Fermented foods and beverages are beneficial for one’s wellness journey whether reducing cancer risk, promoting heart health, lowering A1C and perhaps even slowing the progression of dementia.

Consider eating Greek yogurt. The most healthful kinds are Greek yogurts that are typically plain and unsweetened. I prefer Fage 2% although others like Stonyfield Organic and store brands like 365 by Whole Foods are also very good. I will not eat flavored yogurt since it generally is sweetened.

I eat yogurt after I have worked out in the morning. I add blueberries and a splash of granola. I also add yogurt to my smoothies.

I have been introduced to kombucha which is a fermented tea drink replete with antioxidants which is a healthful gut drink due to its beneficial bacteria. I had provided kombucha as an after-race beverage at the Walking Classic and the reception was extremely positive by the athletes who competed.

Other fermented foods you may wish to try are kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, miso and tempeh. However, be careful as many commercial-canned or jarred products are pasteurized and have been heated to kill bacteria thus removing their beneficial probiotics.

And now that I’ve finished my writing session, I’m going to relax and have a Guinness. I can justify imbibing since Guinness is fermented!

Healthfully,

Phil Heit

Emeritus Executive Director

Healthy New Albany, Inc.