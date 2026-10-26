FDA approves new non-invasive treatment for progressive eye condition

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Keratoconus is an eye condition that results in the thinning and misshaping of the cornea. In October of 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Epioxa, a new treatment for keratoconus from Glaukos Corporation. This new non-invasive treatment option creates an alternative to traditional surgical-based treatments.

Understanding keratoconus

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As the outermost layer of the eye, the cornea is responsible for protecting the eye from debris and for focusing light that enters the eye. Under the effects of keratoconus, its typical dome-shape turns into a cone, causing blurry or clouded vision, sensitivity to light, difficulty seeing at night, eye irritation and headaches.

Keratoconus affects 1 in 2,000 people. There is no known cause for keratoconus, however genetic factors are thought to play a role. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with asthma, Down syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, hay fever, Marfan syndrome, retinitis pigmentosa or a family history of keratoconus are at a higher risk of developing the condition.

Current treatment options

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Keratoconus is a progressive condition that requires different types of treatment depending on the stage and severity. Early stages can be treated with glasses or contact lenses, similar to those prescribed for astigmatism. More advanced stages may require a cornea transplant due to corneal scarring, and full recovery after a cornea transplant may take up to a year.

In 2016, Glaukos Corporation received FDA approval for its corneal cross-linking therapy, Photrexa, for the treatment of intermediate stage keratoconus.

Corneal cross-linking stops the progression of keratoconus by creating new collagen bonds in the cornea. This is done by surgically removing the epithelium (a procedure known as epi-off), the thin outer layer of the cornea, and applying a riboflavin (vitamin B) solution. A specially focused UV light is then shown into the eyes to activate the solution.

While epi-off corneal cross-linking is effective, it also comes with a risk of infection and a more painful recovery process. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, recovery takes approximately two weeks, but full vision stability is not reached until six to eight months later.

New solutions

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Unlike Photrexa, Epioxa does not require the removal of the epithelium (epi-on), instead the new treatment relies on specialized riboflavin solutions that are able to penetrate into the cornea through the epithelium, allowing for epithelium to stay intact, thus reducing the risk for infection or pain.

Once the solution is applied, Boost Goggles are worn to supply oxygen as the O2n system in them supplies UV lights.

According to the Eye Clinic London, the recovery time for epi-on corneal cross-linking treatment is reduced at approximately one week, while full vision stability still takes a few months to achieve. It also notes that, while the treatment is typically successful, results can vary due to keeping the epithelium intact.

A study done by the University of Molise in Italy that was published in the Journal of Ophthalmology found that when comparing the effectiveness of epi-on and epi-off corneal cross-linking, both treatments are effective at stopping the progression of keratoconus with similar results.

Epioxa warns that the new treatment should not be used on people with hypersensitivity to its ingredients, those who have had cataract surgery and have received non-UV blocking artificial lenses or have not received any artificial lenses, those with a history of herpetic keratitis and those who are pregnant.

With approval from the FDA, Glaukos Corporation made Epioxa commercially available in March of 2026. The first of its kind treatment offers a less painful and quicker recovery option for keratoconus treatment.

Abby Van Voorhis is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com