Exploring tea and tradition through hands on learning

Tea is one of the most widely enjoyed beverages in the world, woven into daily routines across diverse cultures. It can be a comforting start to the morning, a refreshing pick-me-up in the middle of a busy day or a reason to gather with others. Across traditions, tea carries meaning beyond what is in the cup, reflecting generations of knowledge tied to healing, hospitality and connection.

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This summer, Healthy New Albany is leaning into that sense of connection through a series of hands-on classes that explore tea, herbalism and the rituals that bring people together.

Several of the instructors leading these experiences are also part of the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market, creating opportunities to connect with their work both in the classroom and throughout the summer season.

From cultural traditions to practical skills, each program offers a different way to engage with tea and plant-based practices.

One upcoming workshop, The Art of Chai: Sip, Blend, and Connect, offers a deeply personal introduction to masala chai. Led by ChaiHouse founder and New Albany resident, Nidhi Sharma, the class centers on chai as more than a beverage. It is a daily ritual rooted in care, hospitality and shared experience.

Sharma traces that connection back to her childhood in India, where chai was part of everyday life. She remembers early mornings when her mother would prepare chai at 4 a.m. to help the family stay awake while studying, and the familiar rhythm of crushing cardamom and ginger on quiet weekends. Friends and relatives would often stop by just for a cup, turning a simple drink into a moment of connection.

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In class, Sharma will share the warmth, stories and generosity that defined those early experiences, while participants explore traditional spices and learn how to blend and brew their own tea. ChaiHouse can also be found at the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market throughout the summer season.

Later in the summer, Sri Lankan Tea Masterclass: The Art of the Perfect Steep shifts focus to the traditions and techniques behind Ceylon black tea. This interactive workshop highlights the craft of loose-leaf brewing and the balance of strength and aroma that defines a well-prepared cup. Instructor Michelle Michael-Kang, co-founder of Aachchi’s Tea, draws from her Sri Lankan upbringing and family traditions to guide participants through spice blending and preparation methods that reflect generations of practice.

For those interested in going deeper, the Natural Solutions for a Toxic World: Home Herbalist Essentials series offers a more comprehensive look at plant-based practices, including the role tea plays in everyday routines. Led by Brandon Elijah Scott of Woodland Herbal, this six-part series focuses on practical skills that participants can use at home. Scott began working with Healthy New Albany earlier this year through April’s Garden-to-Apothecary: The Basics of Herbalism series, and continues to build on that foundation with a deeper, skill-building approach. Woodland Herbal is also a regular presence at the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market.

In one session titled “Teas, Tinctures, and Extractions: Making Remedies That Last,” Scott will introduce the foundational techniques behind herbal preparation. Participants will learn how water, time and plant material work together and how to choose the right method for the desired outcome. The class also covers the habits that make herbal preparations reliable, including storage, labeling and consistency in preparation.

In a time when so much of daily life moves quickly, these moments matter. A cup of tea can be simple, but the act of preparing and sharing it creates space for something more. It becomes a pause in the day, a conversation starter or a way to reconnect with traditions both old and new.

Through these programs, Healthy New Albany continues to create opportunities for the community to gather, learn and experience something meaningful together, one cup at a time. The Healthy New Albany Farmers Market runs Thursday evenings from June through August, 4-7 p.m. in Market Square. More information about these classes and the farmers market can be found at www.healthynewalbany.org.

Dylan Telerski is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Healthy New Albany.