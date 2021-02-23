Executive director of Healthy New Albany, Inc. brings community together

Angela Douglas is all about connection and growth.

Since her appointment to the position of executive director of Healthy New Albany, Douglas has prioritized community programming, encouraging volunteers and finding new ways to serve.

Former New Albany mayor Nancy Ferguson with Douglas at a food pantry event pre-COVID-19.

“That’s really the heart of the work, being of service in whatever way a person can,” she says. “That’s my goal as a leader of Healthy New Albany; there are so many talented, gifted, caring people that want to serve, and if I can be someone who can bring those people together to bring out their gifts, if I can gather those people and help them to be their best person and bring out whatever gifts they have, I think that’s where we can really serve our community and do wonderful work.”

When Healthy New Albany Magazine last caught up with Douglas in 2017, she had recently brought the Village Coalition Against Hunger under the Healthy New Albany umbrella to become the New Albany Food Pantry. Now, as executive director of its parent organization, the food pantry still holds a special place in her heart.

“Since the pantry started in my garage, it’s like my third child. It’s really special to me,” she says.

Through increased funding and grants, the food pantry has expanded the English language learning (ELL) program to include conversation partners, volunteers in the community who are willing to share their time and have conversations in English with the ELL participants.

“Being able to see the conversation partners and the ELL program grow is really important to me because I can see people be able to come in and learn and improve their English and then go on to better their lives,” says Douglas. “I mean, what’s better than that?”

Since those early days when Douglas was just beginning her career in service to the community, a lot has changed.

Douglas with her sons Will and Ben.

“Gosh, I feel like everything has grown. It’s been nonstop for all the programs. The pantry has tripled in size, my kids have tripled in size along with my headaches and stress levels,” she says, laughing.

Douglas stepped into her position when the pandemic was in full swing and had to overcome the challenge of being creative with programming in the midst of COVID-19.

“I’m a runner. A lot of times in races as you’re running downhill, some people saunter down or they take a breather on the downhill, and that’s when I race. That’s where I catch people – on the downhill,” she says. “That’s what I said to our team: This is the downhill. Everyone’s taking a pause, the world is pausing. This is our opportunity to really gain some ground so when COVID lifts, whenever that is, we’ll be ready to come out of the gates running.”

The Healthy New Albany team has been hard at work developing programs and encouraging community engagement, especially from special populations including seniors and teens.

Douglas attending a yoga class, pre-COVID-19.

“We have a lot of wonderful programs, but the human connection and being able to make connections with other people, whether that’s a senior group or an adolescent group or a nature group, that’s really, for me, where the magic happens,” she says.

Outside of the food pantry, engagement opportunities for New Albany residents include outdoor nature programming like World of Wonder nature classes for little ones, cooking classes that incorporate findings from Dan Buettner’s Blue Zone research and fitness programming like yoga.

“Of course, we’re Healthy New Albany, so what we do is primarily health related, but there are so many facets and different ways to get to that, whether it’s through outdoor nature programs or cooking programs or English language learning,” she says. “They seem so different and yet what it’s really about is creating those connection opportunities and connection points for people.”

One major aspect of the human connection piece that Douglas and her team are focusing on at this time is access, bridging the gap between different populations in the area.

“What our team is doing in Healthy New Albany is being able to connect those populations and open up access. We’re hosting these conversation partners events and classes at Healthy New Albany, so we’re drawing those families that would just visit the food pantry into our facility so that they get comfortable and they learn about the programs there,” she says. “Access to special populations and getting rid of that ‘us’ and ‘them’ mentality and just joining people together of all walks of life and shapes and sizes and colors, the growth that I’ve seen there is what really makes me happy.”

Douglas is undeniably proud of her community for its perseverance and for opening its arms to everyone. But what makes her most proud of the people of New Albany?

“Their willingness to work together. I guess that’s the essence of community. There’s no competition. It’s a collaboration. And I think that’s what really makes it special here,” she says. “I still can’t believe that people care about this work, but it’s amazing. And I’m very grateful for that.”

Finding a community which values service just as much as she does makes Douglas’ work all the more special.

A small group of NACF and community members gathered to celebrate Douglas’ award this past summer.

“Being of service is kind of tattooed on my soul,” she says. “I feel like I was put here on this planet to be of service, and I’m not even sure in what ways. I didn’t necessarily set out to start a food pantry. In some cases, you just do what’s in front of you.”

Douglas’ attitude toward service and dedication to the community is what led the New Albany Community Foundation to recognize her for the positive impact she’s made on New Albany through her service with the John and Jeanne B. McCoy Service Award in 2020. Though Douglas is absolutely deserving of the award, she humbly gives all the credit to the volunteers she works with.

“I would just love to express my deep appreciation and love for our volunteers that make all of this happen and the lives that they’re changing,” she says. “I’ve seen families, food pantry families and other people, coming to our integrated wellness classes that are in tears and are changed and impacted and benefited by the work that’s being done. And I’m just so grateful for having the opportunity to help other people.”

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.