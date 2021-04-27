Energetic eats to get you through the day

It’s no secret that nutrition dictates how we feel on a daily basis. You are what you eat, after all, right? However, many people aren’t aware just how much certain foods can affect energy levels.

New Albany’s Health and Fitness Center registered dietitian Molly Linek knows a whole lot about choosing foods that will boost energy levels.

“Whole foods!” Linek says. “Whole foods provide a longer lasting supply of energy to the body and keep energy highs and lows away.”

When grabbing a mid-day snack, she recommends something with protein, fiber and fat, such as nuts. She also stresses the importance of drinking water throughout the day, as even slight dehydration can cause energy levels to plummet.

The average American adult consumes about 22 teaspoons of sugar a day. To put that into perspective, one 12-ounce can of soda generally contains 10 teaspoons of sugar.

One bad habit people tend to fall into is using sugar as a means of getting through a particularly dragging day. Linek says that sugar does not mean energy.

“Sugar may offer a slight surge in energy, but that quickly goes away with a rebound lull of low energy,” she says. “This typically creates a sugar cycle – cravings for simple carbs and mild pick-me-ups followed by an energy drop which creates more cravings.”

If this vicious cycle sounds familiar, you may also recognize the symptoms that come with it: headaches, fatigue and weight gain.

While whole foods can boost your vitality, processed foods do the opposite. Watch out for the usual suspects such as soda, chips and sugary cereals.

“Plus,” Linek says, “ultra-processed foods, by design, encourage overeating, which will ultimately slow you down.”

Mushroom-based coffee is a blend of powdered mushrooms and ground coffee applauded for its herbal boosts in productivity, energy and focus. It contains half the caffeine than regular coffee, which can ward off potential negative effects such as disrupted sleep cycles and anxiety.

When most people require a pick-me-up, they reach for coffee. This, Linek says, isn’t always a bad thing. The Food and Drug Administration recommends a maximum intake of 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, or two to three cups of coffee.

“Caffeine has been studied for its protective effects on some cancers,” she says, “and can help with weight loss, cognitive function and alertness.”

She does note that too much can create a palpitating heart, increase in blood pressure and jittery hands, just to name a few side effects. Moderation, she says, is key.

And besides coffee, there are all-natural replacements for caffeine. Instead of opting for an energy drink, Linek suggests a few alternatives.

“Iced water with lemon usually stimulates an alert feeling,” she says. “I encourage a splash of unfiltered apple cider vinegar with water first thing in the morning for an immediate jolt. Other drinks can be things like kombucha, coffee made from mushroom, green tea, matcha tea and sparkling water with slices of fresh fruit.”

As for Linek’s mid-day slump pickme- up, it all comes down to one thing:

“I really like a green powder mix (a dietary supplement) added to iced water,” she says. ”It’s packed full of antioxidants, adaptogens and natural compounds to increase alertness and improve function. But I am a nutritionist after all!”

Surprising sources of hidden sugar

Pasta sauces: Many sauces have between six and 12 grams of sugar per half-cup serving, which is just about what you’d get from a chocolate chip cookie.

Granola bars: While granola bars can sound like a healthy snack, many contain sweeteners like brown sugar, dextrose, corn syrup and fructose.

Instant oatmeal: Oatmeal is full of fiber, but flavored oats can pack on 10-15 grams of sugar.

Yogurt: Another sneaky source of sugar, some yogurt can have up to 33 grams of sugar per package – that’s about as much as two scoops of chocolate ice cream.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.