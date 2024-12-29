Eleven ways to get outside every day

Expand Healthy New Albany

Healthy New Albany’s nature programs are designed for all ages and experience levels, especially for little ones. Kelli Pence, program coordinator, explains that getting outside even when it’s cold is vital for child development.

“It teaches resilience, fosters curiosity, and improves balance and coordination,” Pence says. “When kids explore outside, they develop independence and self-confidence. It is also a great bonding time for families!”

To help you get outside this winter, Healthy New Albany has gathered a list of imaginative ways for you and your kids to enjoy the wonders of winter.

1. Nature Walks and Hiking

Bundle up and take a walk through a park, forest or nature reserve. Even without snow, nature changes during the winter months, and kids can observe the bare trees, fallen leaves and winter birds. Many parks have swings, slides or other play structures that can be enjoyed year-round.

2. Nature Scavenger Hunt

There’s a lot to look for in winter. Create a list of items to find, such as pine cones, evergreen branches, bird nests, animal tracks or specific types of birds. Kids can explore and check items off their list as they go. If there is snow, look for tracks!

3. Outdoor Obstacle Course

Use natural and manmade objects like logs, benches or rocks to create an obstacle course. Have the kids crawl under, jump over or balance on different objects, and time them for added fun.

4. Kite Flying

Cold, crisp days with wind are perfect for flying kites. Get a colorful kite and let the kids run and chase it in an open field or at a park. The cold air makes it easier to get the kite soaring high.

5. Wildlife Watching

Winter can be a great time to spot animals, especially birds. Grab a pair of binoculars and a field guide and see what animals or birds you can spot. Many migratory birds are still around in the winter months, and some animals are more active and easier to spot when the trees are bare. Make it educational by talking about how animals and plants adapt to the cold. For added fun, download the Merlin Bird ID app to help you identify bird calls.

6. Photography Walk

Take a walk through the park or neighborhood to capture the beauty of winter. Look for interesting patterns in trees, frost on windows or wildlife. Kids will enjoy experimenting with photos while learning about composition and perspective.

7. Kickball, Soccer, Bike Riding

If the weather isn’t too cold, sports like soccer, kickball or riding bikes are all fun ways for kids to get some exercise outdoors. Play in a park or even in your yard if you have enough space.

8. Outdoor Art Projects

Collect fallen leaves, sticks, rocks and other natural materials and use them to make art. Kids can create collages, sculptures or try their hand at leaf rubbing with crayons and paper. Kids can also make simple bird feeders using pinecones, peanut butter and birdseed.

9. Stargazing

On clear, cold nights, bundle up and lay on a blanket or sit in lawn chairs to watch the stars. You can look for constellations and planets, or just enjoy the quiet beauty of the winter sky. This can also be a fun educational activity for kids.

10. Campfire & Outdoor Storytelling

If you have access to a fire pit, have a mini outdoor campfire where you can roast marshmallows, tell stories or sing songs while staying cozy around the fire. Be sure to practice fire safety.

11. Weather Observation

Teach kids how to observe and record the weather. Take notes on temperature, cloud patterns, wind direction and any weather changes. This activity can be turned into a mini science lesson or even lead to starting a weather journal.

By dressing in warm layers, and encouraging movement, kids can enjoy these outdoor activities and make the most of the colder months, staying active and engaged all year long.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager for Healthy New Albany.