Eco-friendly flooring options

Carbon footprints, carbon emissions and other harmful pollutants that impact the environment and human health have become a prime concern for many in recent years, leading to new discoveries that have helped society go greener in all areas of life.

Decades of research, for example, bring attention to the harmful gas emissions resulting from flooring products trusted by many homeowners.

Chemicals in flooring materials, adhesives and finishes can emit toxins into homes through a process called off-gassing. When inhaled, these substances can cause an array of health ramifications, the most prevalent being volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are linked to headaches, nausea and throat irritation.

Fortunately, it seems that flooring companies have responded well to these concerns as more sustainable and non-toxic flooring options arise to improve environmental and homeowner wellness.

Hardwood

Homeowners can choose between solid and engineered hardwood, both of which represent environmental responsibility, as wood is a renewable resource.

Solid hardwood installations are among the most sustainable and safe flooring options available. Assembled from timber, solid hardwood floors are completely natural and non-toxic, so long as a homeowner selects a VOC-free finish and glue.

Unfinished solid hardwood is available for elimination of in-home finishing altogether, removing any potential for off-gassing. Prefinished hardwood floors are finished outside the home using UV lights and might be more durable than other alternatives. Once installed, they will produce less odor and off-gassing in the home.

Though manmade, engineered hardwood is sustainably sourced and manufactured with almost zero VOCs, only those with severe sensitivities have the potential to be affected by chemicals in engineered hardwood finishes.

Reclaimed hardwood floors, comprised of recycled wood from old buildings, allow those concerned with deforestation, carbon footprints and waste to implement beautiful and unique hardwood without a guilty conscious.

Cork

Made from cork oak tree bark, cork flooring is also organic, renewable and results in zero deforestation, as the bark naturally regenerates. Almost no waste or carbon footprint will result from utilizing cork.

Many cork adhesives and finishes are made VOC-free. However, these floors require large amounts of glue to solidify the small cork pieces into stable flooring, producing some off-gassing.

On the bright side, cork is anti-allergen, fire resistant and creates more heat and sound insulation than other materials. Many environmentalists claim cork as a sustainable flooring choice compared to synthetic selections such as carpet and vinyl.

Polished concrete

Made largely from limestone, sand, gravel, water and non-toxic additives, polished concrete is a green and VOC-free flooring option sourced from heavily abundant and natural materials.

Polished concrete allows for the floor to remain unfinished, skipping any toxic finishes and off-gassing. If a sealant is needed, there are low-VOC substitutes available.

Though concrete production typically releases a large carbon footprint due to carbon emissions, it often incorporates recycled materials that would otherwise become waste.

Bamboo

Though typically grouped with cork, bamboo flooring differs in many aspects. For starters, it requires deforestation of bamboo plants as well as adhesives – typically formaldehyde – to combine bamboo slats.

However, many green brands offer bamboo flooring with very low levels of formaldehyde and other chemicals, making it lower risk in terms of emissions.

Bamboo plants are a natural flooring source and are known for their rapid regrowth, leading to popularity among environmentally-conscientious homeowners.

Natural linoleum

Natural linoleum is made from a combination of linseed oil, wood flour, limestone, cork dust, pine resin and natural pigments – all renewable or widely abundant organic materials.

Because these components are naturally occurring, natural linoleum is biodegradable and an extremely sustainable option.

The glue used in natural linoleum is available in VOC-free and low-VOC variations. Additionally, natural linoleum produces a low carbon footprint and is highly durable.

Tiles

Marble tiles are a relatively safe flooring choice, as most chemical sealants and resins cure well and fully, leading to minimal off-gassing once inside the home. Natural and low-toxin sealants are also available.

Slate tiles may or may not require sealants depending on their density. If slate is dense enough to remain unsealed, it can be a sustainable tile option.

Ceramic, porcelain and glass tiles are made from highly durable and abundant resources. The materials themselves are chemical and VOC-free as well as recyclable. Toxins can become an issue only in tile grouting and glazes, so homeowners must take care to find non-toxic options or get their tiles tested for contaminants such as lead.

