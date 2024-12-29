Early intervention, regular movement and balanced diet help arthritis

Arthritis is an extremely common condition, affecting the joints of roughly 54 million U.S. adults.

It comes in many forms, including gout, psoriatic arthritis and juvenile arthritis, to name a few.

The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. While Osteoarthritis is caused by overuse or a natural aging process, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and juvenile arthritis are autoimmune diseases where the immune system attacks the joints.

Gout is caused by too much uric acid in the joints and is treatable by changing diet; removing alcohol and red meat, or in rare cases, by taking medication that lowers uric acid levels.

Since arthritis is characterized by joint inflammation and damage, it can result in severe pain and limited movement. However, arthritis is not an end-all diagnosis. Modern advancements in research, prevention and treatment have made living with arthritis much more manageable for many.

Get moving

While some believe arthritis has existed since antiquity, and others believe it to be a modern disease, one fact is certain: prevention and treatment methods have progressed dramatically.

However, despite those great advancements, modern research has shown that preventing and managing arthritis goes well beyond medication. Equally as important for all kinds of arthritis, are diet and exercise.

Staying active is proven to reduce pain, improve physical function, and delay physical limitations caused by arthritis. However, you may need to ease into an exercise routine to build strength and flexibility without over-exerting the joints.

Consulting a physical therapist about symptoms and goals can be a helpful starting point as they can show how to use equipment safely, including foam rollers, yoga balls and resistance bands. They can also help with massaging and stretching.

While it is not good to start a new exercise routine without consulting a doctor, joint-friendly physical activities to try out include brisk walking, cycling, light gardening, dancing, tai chi, swimming or water exercises. For strength training, light weights or resistance bands are suggested.

Most of these activities can be carried out at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, where members of all fitness levels can enjoy the aquatics area and an extensive array of cardio and weight machines.

For those more comfortable working out at home, there are also plenty of simple exercises that can be done almost anywhere, such as:

Ankle circles

Heel/toe lifts

Knee raises

Leg lifts with ankle movements

Side leg raises

Shoulder stretches

Forward arm reaches

Shoulder squeezes and wrist stretches

Finger walks and thumb circles

Hip, hamstring, calf and quad stretches

Chair squats

Bridges

Eat up

Alongside staying active, healthful eating and proper fluid intake are key to preventing and managing arthritis.

Maintaining a healthy weight is especially important for those with arthritis because it alleviates some pressure on your joints. Even a 5 percent loss of weight can help reduce arthritis-related pain and disability.

There are several foods that can reduce inflammation on their own, such as foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include oily fish (such as salmon or sardines), linseeds and linseed (flaxseed) oil, canola oil, margarine, walnuts, eggs and certain fish oil supplements.

Any foods that naturally reduce inflation can be helpful, some of the lesser-known anti-inflammatory foods include:

Turmeric

Ginger

Dark chocolate and berries

Beans

Coffee (occasionally)

Other diet tips for those with arthritis include:

Getting all the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients you need, including adequate dietary calcium

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, protein foods, dairy, nuts, pulses (edible seeds), cereals and whole grains

Medicine interventions

While a mix of diet, exercise and medication are recommended for the prevention and treatment of arthritis, there is still another factor that is important to keep in mind: the perception of medical conditions and the illnesses.

Over time, the world has gained a deeper understanding of many diseases – including their causes, symptoms and treatments – which has aided medical advancements, alongside modern technology.

Prior to the 1950s, treatment was limited to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin. Then, corticosteroids were introduced – a more powerful class of anti-inflammatory drugs. Both types of medications relieved symptoms but did not slow joint tissue deterioration.

Today, we have disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), which can both slow deterioration and relieve symptoms for those with autoimmune types of arthritis.

In recent years, scientists have developed Biologics for those whose condition isn’t managed by DMARDs alone. While DMARDs dampen the immune system to stop it from attacking the joints, Biologics dampen specific inflammatory proteins and cell types in the body that exacerbate inflammation.

For example, Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors such as Humara, a Biologic, target inflammation-causing TNF proteins in the immune system directly.

New treatments for Osteoarthritis are on the horizon. These new treatments could include using some types of medications already used for autoimmune types and new medications that could aid in building and maintaining cartilage, stem cells and tissue in the joints, are in the trial stages.

It is important to keep in mind that with any immune-suppressing medication, the risk of contracting or worsening preexisting diseases, ranging from common cold to cancer, is increased. For this reason, it is best to stay cautious and try not to be exposed to viruses and bacteria when taking these medications as the immune system will be compromised.

Keep it in perspective

With this knowledge has also come a change in perspective. Now that it’s easier to understand conditions such as arthritis, it is also easier to maintain a positive outlook when managing them.

Staying positive and knowing that you are in control of your own health is just as essential to the process of prevention and treatment as any other aspect.

Research has proven that attitude has a direct impact on health and recovery. Maintaining a positive outlook is also beneficial to overall health, known to reduce stress levels, improve coping skills and improve decision-making.

Of course, the first step to any of these things is staying informed. If you begin to notice possible symptoms, it’s then important to do research and not ignore the signs. The earlier the intervention, the better.

Don’t be afraid to talk to a doctor. Seeking expert care is the best way to learn more about the treatment options that are right for your arthritis type and personal needs.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer, Ella Jay is an assistant editor and Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.