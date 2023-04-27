Douglas: Walk your way to wellness with the NA Walking Club

We’ve engineered the movement out of our lives. Technology and mechanical conveniences have drastically changed the way humans live. Instead of plowing fields or harvesting our gardens we order groceries online and have them delivered to our homes. Robots move boxes in warehouses instead of people. Modern society no longer requires us to move to survive.

Our bodies were made to move. One simple way to put movement back into our lives is through walking. It’s easy on your joints and you can start with short walks if you’re not used to exercise. A literature review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine documented how an 11-minute brisk walk significantly lowered participants’ risks for heart disease, many kinds of cancer and mortality overall.

Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, the chair of the Division of Preventive Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic cites walking as “one of the best forms of preventative medicine.” We know intuitively that walking is beneficial. Walking boosts immunity and mood, and helps the body eliminate toxins and fight infection.

A quick walk, even around the block can offer the opportunity for a fresh perspective and allow you to see things more clearly. Clinical research documents that walking reduces anxiety and helps to combat depression and insomnia. A study conducted by the Brain Institute at UT Southwestern found that a 30-minute walk increased blood flow to the brain and improved memory and cognitive functioning.

Another study from the American Cancer Society documented tremendous benefits from walking six hours per week including a decreased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and cancer. The study indicated that walking even two hours per week reduces the risk of disease and leads to a longer, healthier life.

If you need some friendly motivation to get in your steps, consider a local walking group!

One local group to consider is the New Albany Walking Club. The club hosts members from 15 different cities in central Ohio and meets rain or shine, all year round on Sunday mornings at

The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. Walks range from two to five miles through picturesque New Albany trails, and no one walks alone. Groups are formed based on speed and distance.

The Walking Club is a membership-based group but it is quite affordable; membership is $25 per person per calendar year and you get much more than just friendly walking companions.

After walking the group gathers by the fireplace or on the patio of the Heit center to enjoy coffee, tea and light snacks. Membership also includes a weekly newsletter with informational articles and recipes, as well as information about walking routes, discounts on walking gear, seminars and workshops in partnership with Columbus Running Company, as well as other training opportunities. Not to mention the friendship and camaraderie, which is truly priceless!

Cheryl Saul, a member of the club, joined the group after her first knee replacement. She was looking for a group to walk with as part of her rehab when she stumbled across the New Albany Walking Club. She was attracted by the friendly welcome and the group motto: “no one walks alone.” Cheryl has been walking with the group for four years and has developed some meaningful friendships that carried her through her second knee replacement and many miles of rehab. Cheryl shares that she truly loves the group, as it has provided her with supportive friends that look out for one another.

“The friendships and socialization are actually just as important as walking together,” Saul says.

Who knew a simple walk could provide such meaningful benefits? If you wish for a fresh perspective, a quick mood boost and a health elixir, dedicate a few minutes this week to a walk!

For more information about the New Albany Walking Club please visit newalbanywalkingclub.com or contact Linda at linda.romanoff@healthynewalbany.org.

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany.