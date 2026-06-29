New Albany's dog-friendly spaces support the physical and mental health of pets and their owners

With dogs being household companions and friendly faces on walks, it’s important to keep their tails wagging.

Research has long shown the positive effects of physical exercise in a dog’s life, and spaces for dogs to get active and socialize have become more popular. New Albany offers several of these spaces for dogs and humans to improve their health.

Multitude of benefits

For dogs, there are physical, mental and social benefits from spending time at a dog park. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, 59 percent of dogs fall into the categories of overweight or obese. Similar to humans, when dogs exercise, it can reduce the risk of arthritis by keeping joints flexible and help control blood sugar levels.

Dogs have different exercise needs; while some need a walk, others may need agility training to engage both their body and brain. Animal Emergency Referral Association connects agility training to an increase in attention, flexibility, coordination, confidence and body awareness.

An active dog is a healthier dog with better cardiovascular health and, according to an article published by GeroScience, a mitigated chance of canine cognitive decline. According to ElleVet Sciences, proper socialization with other dogs teaches your dog about new experiences and how to handle them.

Although parks can be a great space for dogs to socialize with other pets, they can also be a very overwhelming and stimulating space that can lead to lashing out. Signs of overstimulation can include shivering, dilated eyes and ears that look pinned back or rigidly forward. To help your pup relax, remove them from the space and go to a quiet area.

Companion perks

Research published by the American Journal of Public Health found dog owners hit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of 150 minutes of activity per week, roughly 57 to 77 percent more than non-dog owners.

Having a dog can also help owners connect with others. A study published by PLOS ONE found that 40 percent of dog owners make new friends because of their furry companion. Socialization has a multitude of benefits, with a research article published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine finding that socialization can be helpful in maintaining a healthy body mass index, decreasing cardiovascular mortality, improving overall mental health and more.

Angelina Godfrey is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.