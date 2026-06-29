Dexcom releases its latest glucose monitoring system

Dexcom, one of the world’s leading diabetes management companies, recently released its updated version of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM) Generation Seven (G7) in 2025. The technology was created to make diabetes more manageable for the 40 million individuals in the U.S. who live with the disease.

Dexcom’s CGM has been around since 2006, and its generations have only advanced since the device’s arrival. The company’s latest device, the G7, has two variations. A 10-day version came out in 2023, and two years later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a 15-day version.

× Expand Dexacom

How CGM G7 works

The CGM G7 has a sensor and transmitter included in one device, allowing users to track glucose levels and other alerts on their phones, smart watches and integrated insulin pumps. The device is typically placed on the back of the arm, and is 60 percent smaller – about 0.94 inches in length and 1.07 in width – than the G6 device.

The G7 system is meant to treat adults 18 and over with both Type 1 and 2 diabetes in a more user-friendly manner with alerts, such as urgent low glucose messages and quiet mode silencing notifications. Designed for efficiency, the device does not require a finger stick, and only needs changed two to three times a month.

As the CGM devices have evolved, the Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) accuracy ratings have decreased, making the percentage difference between the laboratory reference values and sensor readings closer to one another. This rings true as the G7 device has an 8.1 percent MARD in comparison to the 9 percent MARD of the G6.

Additionally, the CGM G7 now has a Smart Food Logging feature backed by AI, allowing people using the G7 device to take pictures of their meals in the Stelo or Dexcom app. Users receive insights on nutrients, metabolic impacts and other meal descriptions to learn how their food benefits their body. Dexcom plans to continue incorporating AI into its app and device to make its upcoming generations more efficient for users.

In the newest generation, the 10-day version has what Dexcom calls a 30-minute warm-up time, giving the sensor time to read and become accustomed to a user’s body signals and glucose levels. The 15-day version has a 60-minute warm up time, which is longer to accommodate the device’s longer wear time.

With insurance, a 30-day supply can cost up to $30 per month, or may range anywhere between $160 to $545 without insurance.

Though the sensor is waterproof, it is not recommended that users rely on the device working underwater, as the receiver’s Bluetooth won’t work. The G7 also has a 12-hour grace period for sensor changes, allowing users to track their glucose levels with higher efficiency.

× Expand Dexacom

Trial and error

Though the CGM G7 comes with many advanced features, Dexcom is actively working out errors users have reported while using the device.

Because of the 10-day and 15-day wear times, many users have reported the adhesive peeling off, sensor failures and signal loss. Several users have also recorded inaccurate readings within in the first 24 hours of installing the device.

These technical issues have not been a problem for all G7 users. However, Dexcom is urging users who face issues to troubleshoot their devices by ensuring Bluetooth connectivity or reaching out to Dexcom Technical Support for replacement devices.

Plans for growth

By incorporating customer feedback, Dexcom is working to fix reported problems within the G7, so upgrades such as longer wear times remain an option for users. Dexcom plans to expand on its Stelo integration, allowing the G7 device to be compatible with more devices, including Oura rings.

Looking to future generations, Dexcom hopes to decrease the size of the eventual G8 device by 50 percent, improve the MARD accuracy and eventually phase out the G6 device.

The G8 device is in trial stages, but Dexcom hopes to release the new device within the next two years. The device could potentially be worn for more than 15 days, reducing waste and increasing device usability.

Sandhya Kannan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.