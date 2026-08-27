Defrosting the history of the frozen meal and modern concerns

Since the inception of the American frozen food industry in the 1920s, the act of preserving food via rapid freezing has been a polarizing topic. Despite the decreasing percentage of U.S. adults who have never eaten frozen entrees – 38 percent in 2024, down from 51 percent in 2017 per CivicScience surveys – some consumers still hesitate to shop the frozen aisle.

Frozen fruits, vegetables and some proteins can be just as nutritious, and in some cases, even more nutritious than fresh options, particularly after several days of transportation and storage.

A birds-eye view

The frozen food industry was conceived by Clarence Birdseye, who took direct inspiration from Inuit fishermen in Newfoundland, Canada, where freshly caught fish froze almost instantly in the sub-zero temperatures.

While revolutionary for its time, Birdseye and the frozen food market faced challenges. It wouldn’t be until the post-WWII era that frozen foods would take off due to advances in refrigeration technology, improved refrigerated transportation and the advent of television. Convenience was its biggest selling point.

In 1948, in response to consumer complaints about product quality, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service developed principles for freezing meats and produce for public consumption that are still followed today.

Why frozen foods are better today

During the process of taking meat and produce from field to shelf, producers follow very strict guidelines. In a matter of hours, food items undergo pre-treatment, which may include washing, blanching or cutting, before freezing.

Expand Magnific

Research shows many frozen fruits and vegetables retain nutrients comparable to, and in some cases higher than, fresh produce that has spent several days in transit and storage. When produce is first harvested, it begins to lose nutrients. Freezing in sub-zero temperatures stops this loss of vitamins and minerals while the clock still runs on fresh items transported to grocery shelves.

Today’s frozen food aisle also offers far more variety than it did decades ago, giving shoppers options that range from nutritious meal starters to restaurant-inspired dishes.

For meals marketed as healthy choices that target goals such as low calories or high protein, you can choose options such as a protein bowl or a vegetable-based lasagna, among other popular main entrees.

Shoppers who are looking to bring restaurant classics to their homes without ordering out can also find options such as P.F. Chang’s chicken lo mein and Red Lobster’s cheddar bay biscuits. Desires for more diverse options can also be satisfied with frozen Southeast Asian dumplings, potstickers and beef bulgogi, Indian lamb saag, taquitos and more.

On the lighter side, grab smoothie blends with in-season and out-of-season ingredients like dragon fruit, strawberries and mangos. For the snackers, take a bite out of some croissants, pastry-bites, Brazilian-style cheese bread and Polish pierogies.

How to shop smart

While sub-zero freezing is a guaranteed lock on quality for individual items, whether it may be bags of mixed fruit or entrees, consumers should still pay attention to the nutrition labels.

Many frozen vegetables and fruits contain no added preservatives due to the freezing itself preserving the food. For prepared meals, compare nutrition labels and ingredient lists, choosing products that are lower in sodium, contain fewer highly processed ingredients and provide a balance of protein, fiber and vegetables.

For those using one-serving entrees as portion control, calorie count may be on your mind. Marketing on packages is often labelled as healthy but is low on calories. Consider preparing an additional side dish that contains vegetables or protein to make a full, balanced meal.

Grey Romohr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.