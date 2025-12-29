Debunking Food Pantry Myths

Myth #1: Food pantries only give out canned goods

Fact: The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry provides far more than shelf-stable items. It distributes fresh produce, meat and vegetarian proteins, eggs and dairy, along with non-perishable items. It also offers essential household and personal care supplies not covered by SNAP, such as soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper and diapers.

Expand Healthy New Albany

Myth #2: Food assistance is only for the unhoused or unemployed

Fact: The pantry serves a wide range of community members, including families with children, older adults on fixed incomes and people who work full time.

With the high cost of living in New Albany and rising grocery prices, many households that never expected to need help are now struggling to keep food on the table. Sometimes a single medical bill or short-term loss of income can push a family into crisis. For many, pantry support helps them remain housed while keeping their kitchens stocked.

Myth #3: Food donations help more than money

Fact: Donating food helps keep shelves stocked, but monetary support goes even further. The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry sources items through three channels: community food donations, low-cost purchasing through Mid-Ohio Food Collective, and, when necessary, retail stores. Because MOFC can stretch one donated dollar into nearly five dollars’ worth of food, financial gifts ensure resources are used as efficiently as possible. They also reduce waste by allowing the pantry to purchase exactly what is needed, when it’s needed, providing consistent access to fresh, nutritious items.

Expand Healthy New Albany

Myth #4: Food pantries are only busy during the holidays

Fact: Hunger is a year-round issue. While giving increases in November and December, families need food every month. Need often grows when school is out, and more than 1 in 10 New Albany-Plain Local School students lose access to free and reduced-price meals. The pantry provides summer meal support and break boxes to help fill those gaps when school is out of session. Consistent support throughout the year ensures families have what they need long after seasonal giving fades.

Myth #5: People who visit the pantry are given a box of food when they visit

Fact: The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry operates like a no-cost grocery store, where neighbors select items that fit their household’s needs and preferences. Item amounts are based on family size, ensuring each appointment-based visit provides meaningful, personalized support.

Dylan Telerski is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Healthy New Albany.