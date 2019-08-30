Dean Craig Kent, M.D. recommends a healthy dose of New Albany

The Ohio State University College of Medicine is known for being one of the most innovative and collaborative medical campuses in the country. Some of the most talented minds are brought together within the school walls, sought after and collected by Dean K. Craig Kent.

Dean Kent is not only dean, but vice president for the health and sciences program and the Leslie H. and Abigail S. Wexner’s Dean’s Chair in Medicine. Before accepting his position at OSU, he was a busy and successful vascular surgeon with specialty in aortic and carotid interventions. He served as chair of the Department of Surgery at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and even rose to the rank of associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School.

With such an impressive background, it’s no wonder that Dean Kent has made a large impact during his time as dean. He implemented changes to fund new research and create more outlets for faculty to be recognized for their achievements. Not to mention, OSU is currently expanding with a new hospital tower, four new ambulatory facilities, a new research tower and a new College of Medicine building.

During Dean Kent’s tenure at OSU, diversity in students has grown considerably. The past 2018 class of medical students represented one of the most diverse in the country that year, with 24 percent underrepresented minorities.

Dean Kent looks to recruit the brightest minds in the medical industry for OSU, and the first thing he always recommends when physicians accept the position is to visit New Albany. He and his family have lived in the community for three years and love it entirely; he cannot say enough positive things about the neighborhood.

“We love it there,” he says, laughing. “Not just a little – a lot.”

Obviously, his ties with medicine has Dean Kent attracted to areas that are health-oriented, which is why New Albany was the perfect spot. Of course, the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany brings tons of healthy programs, events and an overall mindful atmosphere to the community, but Dean Kent insists it’s more than that.

There’s the old adage that your attitude is affected by those you surround yourself with. But can a neighborhood affect the healthy choices you make on a day-to-day basis?

“There’s just a positive culture that helps everyone,” he says. “You see people jogging around the community or see healthy dining options opening up and you think, ‘I should do that too!’ It seems to be the fabric of New Albany.”

Dean Kent is a strong fiber of that fabric and plans on staying in the area as long as he can. Although his work schedule can be hectic, his uplifting attitude is a clear reflection of the atmosphere he lives in. After speaking with Dean Kent, you’ll walk away with a bit of a skip in your step – maybe even a jog – if you’re in New Albany.

Fit Five: Dean Craig Kent shares his wellness habits

Coffee or tea?

I’ve never learned to drink coffee, so I actually try to make it through the morning without additional caffeine. Now, mind you, at some point I venture into the world of diet Dr Pepper. So, I’m not completely independent of caffeine.

Early riser or late sleeper?

I get up at 5 a.m. every morning, probably thanks to my ranching days and also because as a surgeon I got up at the crack of dawn. Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy and wise! I get some of my best work done in the mornings. It gives you a chance to be up before the rest of the world starts – you can get so much more accomplished when the world isn’t after you.

Best health tip?

I’m a firm believer of getting a healthy night’s sleep. It’s really important and one of the things that has kept me healthy throughout the years. Much to the chagrin of my children and wife, I go to bed every night at 9 p.m. and always sleep through the night. My job is complicated and stressful on a daily basis, but when it comes time to sleep, I forget the rest of the world, sleep eight hours, and wake up ready for the day. That’s one of my biggest health principles.

Breakfast?

Always breakfast. My son doesn’t eat it in the mornings and I always tell him how important breakfast is to your health and metabolism. It’s essential. For me, it alternates between Cheerios and Cornflakes. Sometimes I lapse and go to Tim Hortons and get a breakfast sandwich.

Phone first thing in the morning?

I answer emails in the morning. So, there’s two kinds of emails – one is a quick, take care of business email. The other type of email requires a thoughtful response, which I save for the mornings. I have about 45 minutes to think and provide a thoughtful, positive response that addresses more complex issues. It’s a really important time for me to think about these problems without feeling pressure or rushed.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.