Combatting the desire to hibernate

Here we are, knee deep in winter. The consensus is most people do not like winter. For many people it is not a simple issue of not liking winter, it can mean the onset of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). SAD is a form of depression that can alter moods and behaviors contributing to oversleeping, overeating and social withdrawal (add this to a year with a pandemic, and it’s a lot to manage). It is important to talk with your medical provider regarding SAD, especially if it affects your daily tasks. SAD or not, there are ways to better cope with the cold and gray days of winter.

All of this winter talk makes us want to hibernate, but should we? Let’s look to nature to find out what it means to hibernate. In central Ohio, there are only three “true hibernators;” the groundhog, ground squirrels and bats. These mammals sleep so deeply their heart rates drop drastically, as to conserve energy. Other animals we think of as hibernators, such as bears, actually enter into torpor. Torpor is a temporary drop in body temperature and metabolic rate that decreases physical activity for a day or several days, in order to survive without food.

As humans, we have evolved to not need hibernation or torpor. First, we generally have enough access to food; second, we can tolerate extreme temperatures.

There are winter days we may feel like we could sleep for three days or three months, but our bodies are made to be awake and active in all weather. That doesn’t mean we need to like it – maybe we can learn to appreciate the winter season and possibly even find a little joy.

Getting outside and connecting with nature can have significant health and wellness benefits. Nature confers considerable health benefits and offers promise both as prevention and as treatment across the life course. Some of the many health benefits that are associated with time spent in nature include:

Reduced stress

Lower blood pressure

Reduced severity of depression

Better weight control

Improved mental focus

Increased self-esteem

Reduced anxiety, improved mood

Improved immune system function

Reduced risk of diabetes

Reduced obesity

Improved sleep

Reduced ADHD symptoms

And so much more!

We know that nature is an antidote to stress and provides many cumulative health benefits. It’s imperative to find affordable, accessible ways for people to reduce stress and improve well-being.

Enter friluftsliv! Friluftsliv (pronounced free-loofts-liv) is the Nordic concept of “open air living” – a lifestyle dedicated to year-round immersion in nature.

Open air living is a major part of Nordic life. Embracing the elements is central to Nordic culture and their everyday modern lives. In Sweden they have a saying, “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.” Company policies routinely permit and incentivize scheduled outdoor time as part of the work day! A Scandinavian friluftsliv leader and blogger Angeliqa Mejstedt reminds us it’s all about priorities: “If you have time to watch Game of Thrones on Netflix, you also have time to be outdoors. It’s a matter of making choices.” Even 15 minutes a day of fresh air, some sunshine (the sun is there, even behind the clouds) and a short walk can help you to relax and make you feel better.

Armed with the knowledge of the many benefits of nature, and with winter’s icy breath blowing in, Healthy New Albany is sharing the spirit of friluftsliv through year-round winter programs led by Molly Scott, New Albany resident, nature educator and inspiring human. Open Air Programs offered through Healthy New Albany are designed to address ways to survive and thrive this winter. Mindful Nature Walks, World of Wonder classes for Young Children and Little Stepper Family Hikes are a few of the opportunities to help our community connect with nature, each other (in a safe way) and focus on wellness and joy.

Please check the Healthy New Albany Website for Open Air Program information and class descriptions: www.healthynewalbany.org/programs. In the spirit of friluftsliv, let’s welcome winter.

Molly Scott (aka “Miss Molly”) is a nature educator, with degrees in child development and early childhood education.

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.