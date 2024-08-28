Couple stays fit year-round for the Walking Classic

Everett Gallagher and Rebecca “Becky” Slayman-Gallagher have participated in the New Albany Walking Classic® for 20 consecutive years, with the only exceptions being the year the race was canceled due to rain and the virtual walk held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t realize it had gotten canceled until we drove up, it was like 6:25 in the morning and I said to my wife, ‘We got really good parking this year,’” says Everett. “I opened up my phone and started going through emails and there was an email, because of the rain it was canceled.”

While they always look forward to the Walking Classic, the Gallagher’s don’t just get active once a year – they work to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle all year round in New Albany.

Meet cute

Everett and Becky met through friends when they both worked at Price Waterhouse in Washington D.C. Their paths crossed in the early 90s during the week she was looking for another job while he was at the office. They married a few years later in 1999.

The Gallaghers originally came to New Albany for jobs. Everett was recruited by Abercrombie and Becky by Big Lots. Becky worked for Big Lots for 23 years before retiring in 2023.

“I’ve spent the past 15 plus years at Abercrombie and retired in April,” says Everett.

Now, they’ve been living together in New Albany for 25 years and have no plans to move anytime soon.

Getting involved

Everett and Becky fell in love with New Albany instantly. As devoted community members, the couple works closely with various committees and organizations throughout both New Albany and Columbus.

Everett served on the original Joint Economic Development Committee and the original New Albany Parks Commission and was recently on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the McCoy Center for the Arts Board, until his term ended in December.

He’s currently serving on the Community Improvement Corporation, the New Albany East Community Authority and the New Albany Community Foundation Board.

Becky currently volunteers at the New Albany Community Foundation as well. As a lover of the arts, she is closely involved with BalletMet in Columbus.

Everett and Becky are involved with their community as a way to make it a better place. To Everett, if there’s an opportunity to make a difference then it’s worth the time, commitment and effort.

“You want to give back, you want to shape things,” Everett says. “It’s where you live, you want it to be a great place. You have the opportunity that if you get involved you can make a difference.”

Staying active

Expand Everett Gallagher

The Gallaghers have made it a goal to get outside and walk every single day no matter the weather. Everett specifically tries to reach 10,000 steps every day and has maintained that goal over the span of four years, missing only one day due to illness.

Staying active has been an important aspect of their lifestyle which is why they’ve attended the New Albany Walking Classic® every year.

“We walk around the park, we walk around the neighborhoods, so we’ve got different loops depending upon what it is we want to do,” says Everett. “There’s a path near our house, we call it a little short loop that’s about 25 minutes.

The two walk around town with their rescue dog Alexa. As a member of the family, Alexa has been an important part of their life, and they enjoy strolling through the neighborhood with her by their side.

“We knew when we got her that she was Maltese and Toy Poodle but when I had her DNA tested, she’s 38% Maltese, 23% Chihuahua which explains a lot because she likes to bark,” says Everett. “She’s 22% Toy Poodle, 9% Pekinese which explains her teeth and then 8% Portuguese something or other.”

In addition to walking with Alexa, Everett has recently discovered his enjoyment for swimming. And, since retiring, Everett and Becky visit their nearby fitness center to workout in their free time.

The Gallaghers appreciate the scenic walking paths throughout the town. New Albany has plenty of beautiful paths that make getting outside and going for a walk accessible any time of year.

“We have no plans to leave, we’re not going to Florida, and we like the changing of the seasons,” says Everett. “You know, you go out and it’s cold out but at least you know you’re alive right?”

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.