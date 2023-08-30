Couple shares how the Walking Classic helps them get active together

Raymond G. LaVoie

When you find something you love to do with someone you love, you look forward to it. This is exactly what happened for Dan and Lindsay Like when they started participating in the Walking Classic.

Although the two have been married for more than 25 years, it sometimes can be hard to find time to be together with busy schedules. When Dan learned his job at The Ohio State University Wexner Center meant he got to help with the event, they jumped at the opportunity to make it a yearly tradition.

Fit Tips!

Dan and Lindsay have learned a lot as they have continued to exercise as they age and here are some of the things they have learned:

Muscles may be more sore than they used to be

Stretching more helps with recovery

Outward appearances may not change as drastically but muscles will feel it

Eating better on a regular basis helps

Getting more sleep can help with energy levels

First steps

Their story began long before the Walk. They first met at a wedding where Lindsay says Dan’s mom played matchmaker. She told Lindsay that Dan wanted to dance, but she never told Dan about her plans.

“Lindsay comes up to me and she’s like, ‘I heard you wanted to ask me something,’” Dan says. “And my mom hadn’t made it to me to tell me. So thankfully, I think the second question that I asked her is, ‘Do you want to dance?’”

After years of a long-distance relationship while they both finished college, the two eventually married in 1997. Six years later, their son Jack was born, and in 2005, their daughter Lauren was born.

Each member of the Like family has always been very active, with Lauren doing dance and Jack getting into cross country and track.

Dan and Lindsay also stay active with running and doing cardio, but Lindsay had to adjust her exercise regimen after getting three stress fractures.

“I had to recover from that and then just was doing a lot of weight training instead of cardio,” Lindsay says. “And then over the years saw my cholesterol shoot up and so needed to add some

more cardio back into my life.”

With concerns of aggravating her old injuries, she had to find ways other than running to get her cardio in, so she turned to walking.

Getting in stride

As Lindsay began walking more, Dan did too, getting involved with the Walking Classic through work.

With the Wexner Center as a major supporter, Dan and his colleagues would attend to help with stretches and other various activities, but it quickly became so much more than a work event. This was especially true when he began walking the Center’s then CEO, Steven Gabbe, and his wife, Pat Temple-Gabbe.

“I remember one year I walked all six miles with Pat and they are the dearest of people,” Dan says. “It was wonderful to spend time with her and get to know all about their family and stuff. So it really kind of takes you out of work and (you) get to know people in a different way.”

Each year Dan looked forward to the event more and more, so he wanted to take the opportunity to bring his work life and home life together, so he invited Lindsay to join. Ever since, they have been walking the event together and have made it an annual tradition for the past five years or so.

All together

There have been many positive things that have come from the Walk for Dan and Lindsay. Although it has been a way for them to connect more, it has also helped Lindsay meet some of Dan’s coworkers and increased a sense of community that helps motivate them.

“In terms of the Walk, I think everybody’s there for the same purpose,” Dan says. “And I think there’s just such a spirit about that, like when you join (exercise) classes and things like that. Some people might not be feeling the energy, but others are, and you kind of bring each other up to a certain level.”

That energy is something that not only gets them going the day of the Walk, but is also a big part of why they look forward to getting active on a more regular basis. That motivation keeps them going throughout the year and makes them excited for when the event returns each fall.

“Exercise and things like that just lift you other ways than just physically for sure,” Dan says. “I don’t know if I’ve ever exercised or done something like that and afterward regretted it. And, every time we’ve done the Walk it’s like, ‘That was a lot of fun.’ And it always brings us back the next year.”

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.