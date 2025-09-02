How core strength can transform your movement

Have you ever been walking or running and felt a little unsteady? Core exercises can help with that.

A 2021 review published by Crimson Publishers found that core strength training improves functional mobility and balance in those 65 and older. According to Mayo Clinic, having strong core muscles impacts nearly every facet of our lives. These muscles make it easier to do everyday activities, leading to fewer injuries, and prevent poor posture and lower back pain, which affects approximately 80 percent of Americans.

Meet your core: more than just abs

Stability starts with your core, the group of muscles in your midsection that provide support and control for your spine and pelvis. When these muscles are weak, it can result in pain and movement issues throughout the body.

Core and stride

The core also impacts stride length, which is important for any avid walker or fitness fan. Optimizing stride length can improve walking efficiency, reduce fatigue and potentially lower the risk of certain injuries.

Improving core strength also stabilizes the body, resulting in a smoother, more powerful stride. A strong core allows the pelvis, hips and lower back to work together, leading to less energy expenditure and a lower chance of getting hurt from poor form.

Core strength reduces the overall risk of falls by helping the nervous system maintain balance and better coordinate movement. In a 2013 mega-analysis published in Sports Medicine, researchers concluded that core strength training can increase strength by 30 percent and balance by 23 percent.

Because various core exercises engage different muscle groups, it’s essential to strengthen all of them to get the most out of your core training. To reap the full benefits, the core only needs to be trained two to three times a week for 15 minutes at a time.

To build a well-rounded core, aim to include a mix of exercises that target the front, sides (obliques) and back. Here are a few effective, beginner-friendly core exercises to get started:

Plank : Hold a strong, straight position on your forearms and toes to engage your entire core. Start with 20-30 seconds and build up.

: Hold a strong, straight position on your forearms and toes to engage your entire core. Start with 20-30 seconds and build up. Bird-Dog : From a hands-and-knees position, extend opposite arm and leg, then switch. This boosts balance and coordination.

: From a hands-and-knees position, extend opposite arm and leg, then switch. This boosts balance and coordination. Leg Lifts : Lie on your back with your arms by your side. Slowly raise and lower your legs, keeping your core engaged.

: Lie on your back with your arms by your side. Slowly raise and lower your legs, keeping your core engaged. Glute Bridge : Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat. Lift your hips to strengthen your glutes and lower back.

: Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat. Lift your hips to strengthen your glutes and lower back. Side Plank: Support yourself on one forearm and the side of one foot to work your obliques. Hold for 15-30 seconds per side.

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.