Congratulations, Angela Douglas

Healthy New Albany Magazine would like to offer our warmest congratulations to this year’s recipient of the Jeanne and John G. McCoy Community Service Award: Angela Douglas!

Douglas is the 17th recipient of this amazing award since its establishment in 2004, joining the ranks of philanthropic giants like Les Wexner, Phil Heit and Robert Schottenstein.

“The New Albany Community Foundation and the entire community are grateful to Angela not just for what she does, but the way in which she does it,” said Craig Mohre, president of the NACF in the McCoy Award press release. “She’s compassionate, cares deeply about the clients and her enthusiasm inspires others. She’s always quick to recognize the pantry’s team of volunteers. She embodies what the award is all about and therefore, is most deserving.”

Douglas was recognized for her outstanding efforts this year as executive director of Healthy New Albany, helping the New Albany Farmers Market survive the pandemic with new health and safety measures in place. Douglas’ impact extends prior to this year, though.

She served as the previous director of operations for Healthy New Albany, and the executive director of the New Albany Food Pantry. Her impact on the food pantry is undeniable. Healthy New Albany Magazine recognized her efforts with a cover story in 2017.

We’re not done recognizing her passion for and impact on the New Albany community, though. Keep your eyes peeled for the next issue of Healthy New Albany Magazine for a new personality profile on Douglas.

A Remarkable Evening

This year marked the 18th annual NACF benefit, finishing off the 25th anniversary year of the foundation with a bang. Due to COVID-19, the benefit was held online, but that didn’t diminish the celebrations at all.

The NACF went above and beyond to recognize and celebrate its honorees. Walter Isaacson presented opening remarks for the evening. Isaacson is the bestselling author and historian best known for writing Steve Jobs, the biography of Apple’s CEO shortly after his passing.

Earlier this summer, to honor Douglas, a small group of NACF and community members gathered in masks, presenting Douglas with flowers and surprising her with a congratulatory banner.

We can all join together to say thank you, Angela, for your dedication to our community! New Albany is a greater community because of your work.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.