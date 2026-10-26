Cleaning tips to ensure fresh fruit and vegetables are safe to eat

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Having a diet rich with fruits and vegetables is great for increasing essential vitamins, minerals and fiber intake, however; many consumers forget to wash their produce, which can have negative health impacts due to lingering bacteria and chemicals.

Cleaning produce reduces the risk of food-borne illnesses such as E. coli and listeria as well as removes residual pesticides, fungi, dirt, debris and other small garden pests.

Cleaning produce at home can be easy with some running water and a good scrub, but extra steps can be added, such as bristle brushes and white vinegar baths, for a more comprehensive wash.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to washing fruits and vegetables, here are ways to safely clean different types of produce as well as foods to be wary of.

Pre-wash

Before produce enters your cart, it’s important to assess its quality and likelihood of carrying any dangerous bacteria.

Choose produce that’s not bruised or damaged, and if it’s pre-cut, bagged or packaged, ensure it is refrigerated or surrounded by ice, as recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For example, bagged salad greens or half a watermelon should be kept cold.

Limiting the amount of produce bought at once can help guarantee produce is used before its shelf life is up, as most can only be stored for two to five days. However, apples, onions and potatoes can last much longer.

Before handling produce, wash hands with soap and water, as well as all utensils and cutting boards. Rinse produce before peeling to limit cross contamination. For example, salmonella can stick to an orange peel, and cutting before washing could transfer the bacteria onto the flesh of the fruit.

For produce such as grapes and apples, it is recommended to wait to wash them until consumption, as storing wet fruits and vegetables can promote bacterial growth and speed up spoilage.

The washing process

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It’s important to note that no washing method is 100 percent guaranteed to remove or kill all microbes, germs, bacteria or chemicals present on the produce, but thoroughly rinsing will limit the risks.

Different types of produce have varying washing needs, due in part to differing textures and porosities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises to not wash pre-washed salad greens or ready-to-eat produce a second time because it increases the chances of cross contamination.

The Environmental Working Group and The New York Times suggest these washing tips to ensure consumers are staying safe while eating healthy.

Leafy Greens/Herbs: Cut off the tops and outer portions of celery, lettuce, cabbage and other leafy veggies that could contain more dirt or residual pesticides. Separate and individually soak the leaves for five minutes in cold water and, if bruised or torn, discard.

An extra step is to add white vinegar to the water (1 cup of vinegar per 3 cups of water) and rinse after to reduce bacterial contamination.

Firm Produce: Wash or peel produce such as apples and cucumbers to remove waxy preservatives. Alternatively, use a vegetable brush and scrub gently for about 20 seconds.

Root vegetables: Peel potatoes, carrots, turnips and other root vegetables, or clean them well with a firm vegetable brush under lukewarm running water for roughly 20 seconds.

Melons: Use a vegetable brush and wash melons thoroughly under running water before peeling or slicing. Melons have a larger chance of cross contamination due to their rough surfaces creating a perfect environment for microorganisms.

Soft fruits: Foods such as peaches and plums should be washed under running water and dried with a clean paper towel.

Berries: Grapes, strawberries and other berries should be stored unwashed until ready to use, but separate and discard spoiled or moldy fruit before storing to prevent spreading. Soak the fruit when ready to eat and then gently rinse using a colander and pat dry.

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Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.