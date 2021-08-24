City of New Albany invests millions in parks, playground equipment

Courtesy of Robb McCormick Photography Adrienne Joly

Did you know that more than 2,000 acres of land in New Albany are dedicated to parks and green space and nearly every New Albany neighborhood is within a quarter mile of a park? This is by design. Before any subdivision is built, the developer must first dedicate 20 percent of the overall land use for the subdivision to green space, and for every unit built, the developer must add another 2,400 square feet of parkland for the development on top of the original 20 percent commitment.

Neighborhood Playground Upgrades

In keeping its commitment to parks, City Council recently designated more than $3 million to begin upgrading aged playground equipment in city-owned neighborhood parks, which include: Byington Park, James River Park, Lambton Park, North of Woods Park (in 2022), Planter’s Grove Park, Sumption Park and Windsor Park (in 2024). Construction at Sumption Park has already commenced, and the other parks are expected to be upgraded within the next few years. The city also contributed $250,000 for the pavilions at the community playground located on the school learning campus.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

To date, New Albany has contributed more than $4 million to this park, which includes three miles of leisure trails, horse trails, shelter and playground areas, and New Albany’s dog park. This park provides a wonderful natural area for our residents, especially those north of state Route 161, and it also reduces the potential for thousands of homes in the area.

Rose Run Park

This project connects people to nature, each other and our civic assets – including our library, school learning campus, Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, restaurants and shops, and the new Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater – in the heart of town. Park amenities include Raines Crossing, which literally bridges all of these assets; dedicated walking and bike trails; a birch walk; a natural creek area where kids and parents can play; a children’s playground; a bike fix-it hub; and the Marx Library Garden, a wonderful place that can play host to smaller-scale community events. Dublin-Granville Road also received extensive upgrades during construction to make the entire area safer for pedestrians and children around the school learning campus area.

Taylor Farm Park/Kitzmiller Park

The lack of larger destination parks became apparent through community feedback during the last Engage New Albany strategic planning effort in 2019. As a result, a lot of energy has gone into designing larger parks that offer distinctive playgrounds, water features, ample parking and other play areas. Construction of the first phase of the 100-acre Taylor Farm Park, located west of Harlem Road and north of Dublin-Granville Road, will begin later this year, with initial features that include three miles of new leisure trails, play structures, bird watching areas and parking. Future construction phases could include water play areas and the restoration of a barn and farm house which date back to the 1800s. The city received an $800,000 Clean Ohio Fund grant for the acquisition of this land, with the promise that the name of the park would recognize the Taylor family.

The city also has conceptual plans for Kitzmiller Park, along Kitzmiller Road north of Smith’s Mill Road. This land, also acquired with the help of state and federal grants, could eventually include play structures, splash pads and other water features, gathering spaces and other unique features that will draw people to the area to connect, play and enjoy.

Rose Run 2/Veterans Memorial

Plans call for Rose Run Park to be extended east of U.S. Route 62, where a beautiful Veterans Memorial is being planned next to Village Hall. Founders Field is also being created in this space as a nod to New Albany’s original Founders Cemetery, making this area a wonderful venue for reflection and a fantastic new addition to the original Rose Run Park.

Adrienne Joly is the director of administrative services for the City of New Albany.