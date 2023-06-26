Celebrate your favorite traditions and new events

Summer’s biggest day of celebration is just around the corner, and the New Albany Chamber of Commerce is making sure its residents are equipped with plenty of activities to enjoy the day. The chamber will bring back cherished traditions while providing some exciting new opportunities for this year. Throw on some red, white and blue and clear those calendars: this year’s Independence Day Parade & Festival is sure to provide holiday fun from sun up to sun down.

To begin the day, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra will host the Independence Day 5K. Beginning at 7:45 a.m. in Market Square, the run and walk race features music and lively spectators along the course, in addition to medals, T-shirts and lots of patriotic treats for participants. The event also includes a 20-yard Toddler Crawl and a 0.25-mile Kids Fun Run, providing action for all ages.

The parade follows the race at 11 a.m., beginning in the New Albany Primary School parking lot and culminating at the Church of the Resurrection parking lot.

The parade features an array of attractions, from antique tractors to marching bands, and there are even awards for the top floats. These awards include the Mayor’s Award, given to the float with the best community spirit, and the Presidential Award, for the most patriotic participant.

At 6 p.m., the festival will commence at New Albany Middle School. The chamber is excited for the Ohio National Guard 122nd Army Band to kick off the celebration for the first time. After this new performance, families can enjoy even more live music with The Fabulous Johnson Brothers.

Beyond live music, the event provides endless entertainment for all ages. Free of charge, kids can enjoy over 15 bounce houses, balloon twisters, face painting and caricature artists.

For adults seeking some adventure, there will be a mobile ax-throwing trailer from Dueling

Axes. The attraction includes four throwing lanes and provides a fun new addition to this year’s entertainment options.

Of course, no celebration is complete without good food. An array of food trucks will accompany the event. The festival will be bringing back classic favorites in addition to new tastes. The various options are so compelling that even chamber Executive Director Cherie Nelson finds it impossible to pinpoint her top pick.

“It’s like picking a favorite child,” Nelson says. “I can’t do it.”

The festival concludes at 9:45 p.m., but the party is far from over. Immediately following the event, the City of New Albany presents its annual firework show. This year, the outstanding show will even feature a soundtrack synced to the fireworks.

Also new this year is the coolest way to enjoy the fireworks – in the pool. The Plain Township Aquatic Center will be opening up for Float & Fireworks so residents can relax in the pool while the fireworks dazzle overhead. No matter how you choose to watch your fireworks, they’re the ideal way to end a beautiful day in New Albany.

From floats and food trucks to fireworks, New Albany provides the perfect place for patriotic pleasure this holiday season.

“It’s just a quintessential, heartland, small-town Fourth of July,” Nelson says.

For more information on the parade, festival or fireworks, visit newalbanyjuly4.com.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Food Trucks on the Fourth