Choosing the right oil for the right dish

Cooking oils transfer heat efficiently, help ingredients cook evenly and elevate flavors so each dish performs at its best.

Beyond their culinary role, oils also fuel the body, supplying essential fats and nutrients which support energy, cell function and overall health.

Enhancer and distributor

Cooking oils are both a powerful flavor carrier and an essential nutrient facilitator. They dissolve and concentrate fat‑soluble flavor compounds and help the body absorb fat‑soluble vitamins and carotenoids, serving as antioxidants and vitamin A precursors that support vision, immune function and help reduce chronic disease risk.

A drizzle or a light sauté in oil releases and distributes those compounds more effectively than water alone, increasing the fraction of those nutrients the body can absorb and tacitly boosts the nutritional value of a meal.

Smoke point

When choosing an oil to use with your meal, it’s best to start by thinking about what is being prepared and how.

Smoke point – the temperature at which an oil begins to break down, produce visible smoke and form off‑flavors and potentially harmful oxidation products – is both a health and flavor consideration. The smoke point threshold of an oil is influenced both by the oil’s fatty‑acid profile and by how much it has been refined – determining how well an oil can maintain its health benefits under heat.

Oils with more saturated and monounsaturated fats are chemically more stable under heat than oils high in polyunsaturated fats. Those oils are more prone to oxidation and breakdown when heated, leading to health effects such as cellular damage.

Refined oils tolerate higher temperatures; however, unrefined oils retain more flavor and nutrients. Utilizing appropriate smoke points ensures the oils retain their flavors and don’t lose nutritional value.

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Olive oil: a reliable staple

Olive oil has withstood the test of time as a staple in both cooking and health. Liquid plant‑based oils such as olive oil are considered among the healthiest fats.

Most of the fat in olive oil comes from monounsaturated fatty acids, which have been shown to raise HDL cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol, with olive oil containing the highest monounsaturated fatty acid levels of any plant‑based cooking oil.

However, nutritional quality can vary by type. Extra‑virgin olive oil retains the most polyphenols and antioxidants because it undergoes the least processing, virgin olive oil contains slightly fewer of these compounds and oils that are labeled light, pure or refined are more processed and therefore milder in flavor and lower in beneficial compounds.

Uses: salad dressing, drizzle over roasted vegetables, sauté up to medium heat cooking

Avocado oil: bring the heat

Avocados are already found in an array of dishes, bringing health benefits to dishes from toast and sandwiches to salads and even smoothies, and avocado oil carries many of the same benefits.

Avocado oil provides monounsaturated fats, including oleic acid, that lower blood pressure. These fats also help reduce LDL cholesterol and support blood sugar control.

Avocado oil is also rich with vitamin E and other antioxidants such as lutein and phytosterols, which counteract free radicals in the body to protect from disease and contribute to healthier skin and protect against sun damage.

Uses: searing, deep-frying, high-heat cooking up to 520°F

Flaxseed: cold bowl flow

Flaxseed oil provides a concentrated source of alpha-linolenic acid omega‑3 fatty acids. Rich in heart‑healthy omega‑3s, a single tablespoon can meet or exceed the typical daily ALA recommendations of 1,100 mg for women and 1,600 mg for men.

Research also suggests potential benefits for digestive health if used in moderation, though findings are limited and not yet well established. Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding are advised not use this oil.

Uses: salad dressings, dips, sauces and smoothies; low or no heat dishes

Walnut oil: drizzle of flavor

High‑quality walnut oils are cold‑pressed and unrefined, offering a low heat piquant oil option.

Research shows that walnut oil’s antioxidants and unsaturated fats – including ALA and linoleic acid– may help improve blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes, reduce oxidative stress associated with high blood sugar levels, support healthier blood vessel function, lower blood pressure and contribute to healthy skin.

Uses: salad dressings with vinegar and seasonings or drizzled over steamed vegetables

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.