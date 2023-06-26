CEO, Teacher proud to call New Albany home

Pat and Victoria Losinski moved to New Albany 21 years ago for work. But more than successful careers, they’ve found community and a place they’re proud to call home.

Pat was recruited for the position of chief executive officer of the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) in 2002, a position he still holds as the organization celebrates 150 years of service to all of central Ohio.

Their decision of where to live in central Ohio, however, was made by Victoria’s job. Victoria is an art teacher at New Albany High School, and over her career she’s taught elementary and middle school as well.

Both had lived and worked in many states, but the opportunity to live and work in Columbus, then New Albany, felt magical from the first weekend they visited.

“I think Columbus has a lot to be proud of,” Pat says. “And so I’m proud to be affiliated with that. Sometimes I tell people that I’m in the business of Columbus, I just happen to be the CEO of the library, because I feel sometimes it’s selling the city and all that is great about the city.”

Now, roughly two decades later, the best way Pat can describe New Albany is “home.” It’s where they raised their daughter, Abby, 26, and son, John, 29, who are both graduates of NAHS. It’s where their friends, as well as Victoria’s students and their families, live.

Pat and Victoria are from Wisconsin, and living away from their families for most of their 34-year marriage taught the pair to deeply rely on each other.

“I think we’re a team,” Victoria says. “We’ve always approached our marriage and our life and our kids as a team.”

As individuals, they’ve made and continue to make an impact on their respective communities in their own ways.

Centered on health The couple has learned to take care of themselves so they can take care of others. That includes eating healthy and regular exercise. Both being long-time runners, they now spend more time at the gym than on the roads. Pat finds time to get in workouts when he can, whether itson his Peloton bike or at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. Victoria has a routine of doing weights and cardio after school at the Heit Center. “For me that connection of friends that I’ve made at the Heit Center has really been kind of instrumental because you want to go for more than just your health,” Victoria says. “It can be a little bit of a social part for me, too.”

Beacon of hope

Pat is currently involved in a $300 million capital improvement plan for 20 new or remodeled buildings. He was three weeks into the job when the groundbreaking of the New Albany branch of the library took place.

New Albany was a smaller place 20 years ago. Without the $1 million pledge from the three library trustees and the New Albany Community Foundation, the library would have been much smaller than it is and unable to serve the bustling community today, he says.

“To have a library of this caliber was asking a community that had resources and people who could help, to help establish it,” Pat says. “And I don't remember the exact timeframe but I want to say it was just a matter of months until they raised the amount of money for that purpose.”

Since then, Pat, who previously worked in library systems in Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado and other parts of Ohio, has been involved in many library groundbreakings in different Columbus communities.

With a wealth of accomplishments, among them being named 2015 CEO of the Year in the large non-profit category by Columbus CEO Magazine, Pat has a difficult time coming up with just one for which he feels most proud. What does make the list, however, is the levy that passed in 2010 during a time of economic hardship.

“It’s not the accomplishment; it’s how much affection the community has and believes in and trusts the libraries,” he says. “I’d say that was really important because without that, we don’t do all of the building projects that we’ve done.”

Additional points of pride include the strong customer service ethic and positive culture at the libraries as well as the comprehensive programs it offers.

Victoria also reminds him of some of the gratifying moments she has witnessed alongside him.

“I, as his wife, attend all of these groundbreakings, and I remember one or two of them where an old, old library was replaced with a beautiful new one in an area that was mostly under-resourced,” Victoria says. “And complete strangers, with little children at their side, go up and hug him and say the words – I’ll never forget them – ‘Thank you for this beacon of hope.’”

Tenured teacher

Pat isn’t the only Losinski who has made an impact.

Victoria is embedded in the New Albany community and can’t go far without running into a student or parent in town.

For her first 12 years at NAPLS, she taught at the middle school and then moved to teach ceramics and black and white photography at the high school in 2014.

“I get to be creative with kids every single day,” Victoria says. “And although I have a curriculum that I teach from, I can change my curriculum in any way, shape or form. So for me to go in and reinvent every single year and teach something new that’s fresh and exciting and different, is kind of what energizes me as a teacher.”

She also enjoys making one-on-one connections with students and relating to them in conversation. She values imbuing them with new concepts and introducing her students to artists they’ve never heard of before. And, she knows the importance of art in a balanced education.

“When they come to my room, I feel like it’s time that they can unwind,” she says. “They can relax, they can create, they can be themselves, they can have a little bit of fun.”

In addition to teaching, Victoria has also found herself supporting her students through their extracurriculars.

At the middle school, she was a member of the anti-bullying, Empty Bowls and campus-wide diversity committees. At the high school, she served as junior class advisor, Girl Up Club advisor, senior seminar advisor and worked on the campus-wide photography banner projects.

Pat says they had no timetable for how long they would stay in the area, but both are surprised how much time has passed. One reason for staying, Pat says, is that it’s hard to find a better library system than the CML. Another reason is simply that they’re happy in New Albany, says Victoria.

“I think one of the most important things that I’ve found in the 20 years that I’ve lived here is that this community will wrap around somebody that needs help,” Victoria says. “If there is someone who is sick or in need of anything, this community will get out and support that person like I’ve really never seen before. So I think that the supportiveness of where we live and the people that are here are really what makes this community more than just the bricks of the buildings. It’s the people that are behind them.”

