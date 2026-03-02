Candle choice impacts air quality and health

Expand Amanda Stevens

Whether it’s the fragrance or ambience, candles can enrich a home. However, not all candles are created equal.

When choosing candles, there are several ingredients to lookout for, given the potential for indoor air pollution and health consequences.

What’s in a wax?

While older candles were commonly made from natural materials such as animal tallow and beeswax, modern, mass-produced candles tend to be made with paraffin wax, a petroleum waste byproduct, on account of cost-effectiveness, color retention and fragrance output.

Reputable manufacturers are likely to use fully refined or food-grade paraffin, which is nontoxic as its oil byproducts and impurities have been removed, meeting strict Food and Drug Administration standards.

Conversely, cheaply-made candles containing less refined paraffin wax can pose health risks when heated or burned since the impurities are released into the air as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as acetone, toluene and benzene.

Benzene, a gas naturally emitted from forest fires, volcanoes and burning coal or oil, is a known carcinogen, though the primary source of benzene exposure in the U.S. is smoking.

With long-term exposure to this and the other chemicals, individuals may experience dizziness and headaches. VOCs may also trigger eye, nose and throat irritation, allergies and asthma attacks.

An additional concern about paraffin is its soot production, which is reportedly greater than that of soy or beeswax candles. However, some studies suggest paraffin soot production is comparable to natural waxes, though an emphasis remains on using high-quality paraffin.

For individuals looking for a clean-burning candle, soy and beeswax are generally safer, though if the ingredients say the candle wax is a blend, that may indicate paraffin is mixed in.

Scented aesthetic

Consumers are often attracted to candles’ bright colors and rich fragrances. However, candles tend to achieve these properties with chemicals that can pose problems with extended use.

When shopping for scented candles, it is important to look for those that are marked as phthalate free. Phthalates are chemical additives that help make plastics more flexible and durable. In candles, they stabilize scent and extend fragrance. However, they can release toxins into the air when candles are burned and be inhaled or absorbed into the skin.

In the short term, phthalates may trigger headaches, dizziness and respiratory difficulties, and they may be particularly aggravating for asthma and allergies. In the long term, phthalate exposure is associated with hormone disruption and fertility issues, thyroid disruption and cardiovascular issues.

Even without phthalates, scented candles may still pose health concerns. Synthetic oils, while cheaper than natural oils, can release VOCs and other toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde, styrene, benzophenone and acetaldehyde.

For consumers, it may be difficult to determine what ingredients are used in candles, as they may be listed as fragrance or parfum, allowing manufacturers to obscure synthetic additives. Searching for candles made with a single pure essential oil, as opposed to an essential oil blend, may be more effective in avoiding toxic chemicals.

Gel candles, while visually appealing, are typically made from mineral oil (a petroleum product) and polymer resin, posing similar issues as paraffin wax candles in regard to releasing VOCs.

Colored with chemicals

In terms of color, dyes too pose similar risks with many artificial colorants in candles being the same as those used in paints, plastics or inks. Unlike food dyes, many synthetic dyes lack safety oversight and may not have undergone burn safety testing.

While synthetic dyes offer a more vibrant, long-lasting hue than natural dyes made from flowers, herbs, minerals, spices, berries or fruits, many synthetic dyes come from petroleum-derived ingredients and can release VOCs and other pollutants when burned.

Further, manufacturers may not explicitly list dye, rather, packaging may say “fragrance and color added,” “artificially colored” or “proprietary blend.” If the color is vivid, it is likely a synthetic dye is used.

Which wick is which?

While candle shopping, wicks can be overlooked. Most candle wicks are made of braided cotton, though they may also be made with hemp, paper or wood.

However, some wicks may have metal cores, using zinc or tin to keep them upright. While burning, these metals can emit fine particles and affect indoor air quality.

When looking at candles, it’s important to verify if they’re lead-free. Even though the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission banned the manufacturing and sale of candles with lead-core wicks in 2003, imported candles from lesser-known brands or discount stores may still have lead-cores.

Another consideration for finding nontoxic wicks is ensuring they are organic, unbleached and untreated, as some cotton wicks may be bleached or include synthetic stiffeners. For wood wicks, search for single-ply, untreated wicks with no glue or additives.

As with other candle ingredients, some manufacturers may not share all the ingredients. Transparent brands should include clear and detailed information about ingredients and sourcing.

