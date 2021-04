In & Out | Healthy New Albany May/June 2021

Saturday, May 1

Songs About Ohio (Sensory Friendly)

11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, May 1

New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s Kentucky Derby Gala

5-10 p.m., 6670 Havens Rd., Blacklick

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sunday, May 2

Songs from the Heartland

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Thursday, May 20

St. Jude Discover the Dream

7 p.m., virtual event

www.stjude.org

Thursday, May 20-Monday, May 31

2FGR DSACO Run for Down Syndrome

All day, virtual event

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, May 22-Sunday, May 23

New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyballet.com

Saturday, May 22-Tuesday, May 25

Field of Heroes Virtual 5K Run/Walk presented by OhioHealth

All day, virtual event

www.fieldofheroes.org

Thursday, May 27

OhioHealth FORE! Miler

7 p.m., Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

www.foremiler.com

Friday, May 28

Dinosaur Island opens

All day, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

www.columbuszoo.org

Saturday, May 29

2021 Honor Ride Ohio

8 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.weareprojecthero.org

Monday, May 31-Sunday June 6

The Memorial Tournament

All day

www.thememorialtournament.com

Thursday, June 3

COSI Reopens

All day

33 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

Saturday, June 5

Muscles for Myeloma 5K and 1M Race

8:30 a.m., Wolfe Park, 105 Park Dr., Columbus

www.myelomacrowd.org

Thursday, June 10-Saturday, June 12

15th Annual Hybrid Farm Fresh 5K

7:30 a.m., Shepherd’s Corner, 987 N. Waggoner Rd., Blacklick

www.shepherdscorner.org

Saturday, June 12

Run with Passion 5K

8:30 a.m., Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland-Croy Rd., Dublin

www.runsignup.com

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

New Albany Walking Club meets Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on the Heit Center patio.

Tuesdays

Nature Walks

Morning and evening options (in-person, outdoors)

First Tuesdays of the month

Senior Connections Lounge (part of HNA Senior Connections)

11 a.m. (in-person)

Thursdays

Thursday Connections (topics vary) (part of HNA Senior Connections)

10 a.m. (typically in-person, varies)

Second and fourth Tuesdays

World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes for preschoolers

10 a.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Thursdays (bi-weekly)

Yuck! Nature Classes for first through third graders

4 p.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Sundays (once a month)

Sunday Brunch Bunch (part of HNA Senior Connections)

11:30 a.m. (in-person)

Wednesdays (once a month)

Lunch and Learns (topics vary)

Noon (in-person and virtual options)

Third Wednesdays

PT Prevention Talks

5:30 p.m. (in-person and virtual options)

Thursdays (once a month)

“Nature’s Edge” Nature Classes for adults

5:30 p.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Thursday, May 20

Nourish the Pantry Cooking Class: From a Somali Kitchen (Heritage Cuisine)

6:30 p.m. (in-person)

Saturday, May 22

Integro Sound Bath with Sandra

5 p.m. (in-person)

Sunday, May 23

Nourish Cooking Class: Wontons and Egg Rolls (Asian Pacific Islander Month)

2 p.m. (in-person)

Wednesdays (once a month)

Mental Health Matters lectures with NCH

6 p.m. (virtual)

Tuesday, June 1

Summer of Zen

6:30 p.m. (in-person)

Saturday, June 5

Energy Codes Workshop

1 p.m. (in-person)

Sunday, June 6

Nourish Cooking Class: Summer Salad Dressings

2 p.m. (in-person)

Sundays in June

Family Yoga in the Park

4 p.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Mondays, June 7-June 28

Yoga in the Park–Beginner

10 a.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Tuesdays, June 8-June 29

Chair Yoga

9:30 a.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Tuesdays, June 8-June 29

Restorative Yoga in the Park

6:30 p.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Thursdays, June 10-July 1

Yoga in the Park – Intermediate

6 p.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Fridays, June 11-July 2

Meditation in the Park

10 a.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Saturdays, June 12-July 3

Yoga in the Park – Mixed Level

10 a.m. (in-person, outdoors)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 15-August 10

I Am Thriving – an experience for cancer survivors

6 p.m. (in-person)

Thursday, June 17

Nourish the Pantry Cooking Class: Mexican Street Food (Heritage Cuisine)

6:30 p.m. (in-person)

Thursdays, June 24- September 16

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. (in-person)

Sunday, June 27

Nourish Cooking Class: Mastering Pie Doughs

2 p.m. (in-person)

Monday, June 28

Ask the Expert – Do I REALLY Need a Good Night’s Sleep?

6 p.m. (in-person and virtual options)

