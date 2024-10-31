Businesswoman, neighbor and friend: Tanny Crane

With her long list of novel experiences, accomplishments and leadership positions, it’s easy to see Tanny Crane isn’t one to let life pass her by.

As CEO of her family’s multi-billion-dollar investment company, Crane Group, she has a lot on her plate. Yet she never hesitates to add more, in pursuit of serving others, earning success and pushing herself to achieve great things.

She frequently donates her time and money to a variety of organizations, and serves on the boards of various companies and institutions including The Ohio State University, Huntington Bank and Ohio Business Roundtable.

Impacting others

To her friends and neighbors in New Albany, Crane isn’t only a successful businesswoman: She’s a loyal friend.

“One time, when there was a snow emergency and the streets weren’t plowed, a friend of ours had tires that kept spinning out,” says Jane Grote Abell, the second-generation leader of Donatos and close friend of Crane. “Tanny jumps out of her car and goes to push us out of the snow because that’s just who she is.”

Crane has made many meaningful and long-standing connections serving on the board of the Ohio Business Roundtable. The organization, which is comprised of the state’s most impactful leaders and prominent business executives, works to create and maintain an environment suitable for business growth through advocacy in the state and federal political spheres.

Pat Tiberi, CEO of the Roundtable and a former U.S. Representative, was familiar with the Crane Group in his time as an elected official. He didn’t meet Crane herself though, until he started in his current role and he was immediately impressed.

The first thing Tiberi noticed, he says, was Crane’s humility. It’s not an unusual reaction in people meeting her for the first time.

“All of her success and all of her achievements, you would never know because she’s not boastful at all,” says Abell. “She takes pride in seeing other people succeed.”

This point is emphasized by all the time Crane has poured into building things up in the childcare and education realms, Tiberi says.

“She really has set the standard for community impact, not just for Columbus, but for every city and community in Ohio,” says Tiberi. “If everyone in Ohio copied that Tanny Crane model of engagement, every community in our state would certainly be a better place to live, work and raise families.”

Pedaling for a cause

Outside of her professional career, Crane is very physically active. So much so that she is known for her fearlessness within her social circles.

“I always joke that her bucket list is things I would never think of doing or even think are possible,” says Abell.

One of her favorite activities is cycling, and she often starts her rides at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, where she’s always cheered on by her friends.

Each year, Crane participates in Pelotonia to raise money to fight cancer. She’s part of the Girls with Gears team, which has participated for more than 15 years.

On her Pelotonia page, Crane dedicated her 2024 ride, a total of almost 200 miles over two days, to her father, who had lung cancer.

Pelotonia weekend isn’t the only time Crane has ridden long distances to raise money to fight cancer. Earlier this year, Crane biked across the U.S., from coast to coast, as part of another effort to raise money for Pelotonia.

During the ride, Crane sported her jersey that reads “ending cancer,” which led to strangers and fellow cyclists approaching her to share their own experiences with cancer and ask her questions.

“It was really refreshing and gratifying to be able to share that Columbus is on the forefront and really trying – through innovative research, trials and breakthrough discoveries – to end cancer,” Crane says.

Her fellow New Albany residents and friends embraced her and her cause, showing up to cheer her on, writing her letters of support and donating funds.

But New Albany residents weren’t the only ones offering encouragement.

Crane documented her journey through a daily blog, which gained attention after it was shared via Pelotonia’s newsletter. She received letters of support and thank you notes from all over the country.

“I was shocked at the number of people who followed me every day and would comment back to me, saying, ‘Every day I wake up and have a cup of coffee and read your blog,’” Crane says. “I had no idea who they were, reading my blog every day. … They felt like they also traveled the U.S., which was so much fun.”

While impressed, Abell isn’t surprised by Crane’s great feat, as she has long known her to be extraordinary.

“She loves fiercely and she has an extreme amount of compassion and she’s a big thinker,” says Abell. “She’s so much bigger than life, and she puts her all into everything that she does.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor and Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.