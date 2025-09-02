The BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio

Expand Epcon Communities

Want to know what is piquing the interest of homebuyers or what top designers and builders are investing in around central Ohio? Look no further than the Parade of Homes to experience firsthand what’s new in the home building and buying space.

For more than 70 years, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has presented the Parade of Homes featuring the top homes, developments and builders across central Ohio. This year’s parade highlights more than 15 builders showcasing their own unique style and innovative designs across several communities. From Diyani Homes in Powell to Epcon Communities in Plain City and beyond, these builders are showing off their capabilities with various aesthetics and layouts.

These designers will be showing off their best styles and innovation, displaying a variety of styles from farmhouse to contemporary, open concept to traditional room layout. Look out for details from crown molding and wainscoting to countertop and backsplash combinations to the variations in tile between bathrooms and other rooms, as well as overarching style of paint colors and floor tones for inspiration.

More than 40 homes will be on display across the communities, from single-family homes with spacious rooms to grow into to multi-family homes perfect to hold your whole family. Stop along the route after work to visit the top contenders in communities close by in Galena and Sunbury, or take a weekend drive around I-270 to visit the various homes from Dublin to Grove City to Reynoldsburg. Grove City is one example of a perfect spot for viewing these builders at work, as past Parade of Homes Featured Community of 2022 Beulah Park will be showcasing a four-bedroom, open concept farmhouse style from PNE Homes and a five-bedroom, recreational space-aplenty home from 3 Pillar Homes.

The Parade of Homes is taking place from Sept. 18-28 from Thursdays through Sundays. Find your opportunity to revel in the new developments and innovations in home design today, and take note for your next project. Who knows? You might just find your next home along the way.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.