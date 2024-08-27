BIA Parade of Homes comes to New Albany

The annual Parade of Homes presented by the Building Industry Association (BIA) returns for two weekends in September. This year’s Parade features some of the most interesting homes in and around central Ohio. The 2024 Parade highlights developers and their newest builds with more than 50 homes, condominiums and multifamily living options.

Returning to the Parade is Epcon Communities with a stunning property on Ansante Drive. This condominium community is just down the road from Headley and Hannah Park which is perfect for spending time outdoors. The home on Asante Drive is located close to options for fitness and restaurants.

Expand BIA Home

Epcon Communities offers both timeless exterior details such as stonework and bold colors along with spacious open floor plans. Each year, Epcon Communities showcases its finest homes and most up-to-date features with homes priced from $400,000-$1,000,000.

Also presenting homes in this year’s Parade is Bob Webb Homes with a property on Steeple Chase Lane and another on Haven Green Lane. Both homes are close to several parks and outdoor recreational spaces. With plenty of shopping and restaurants only minutes away, the locations allow for separation from the bustle of life while still near the heart of the community.

This is the first year that Collective Homes is participating in the Parade. The company is showcasing an apartment on Printer’s Boulevard.

An alternative to traditional apartment living, the apartments on Printer’s Boulevard have plenty of nearby amenities. Complete with an exercise room and walking paths, the apartment location makes it easy to stay active.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Healthy New Albany Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2024 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed for free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.