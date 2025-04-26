Beyond Walking

In 1977, Aerosmith recorded a hit song titled “Walk This Way.” Although the song’s message never resonated with my musical taste, its existence somehow managed to penetrate somewhere among the complex network of neurons stored in my hippocampus, the part of the brain that retrieves messages. Perhaps it was Megan Brokamp’s article, Take a Hike, in this issue that instilled the idea in my thought process that “Walk This Way” espoused the virtues of hiking.

Obviously, anyone familiar with the song’s lyrics would validate my nonsensical conclusion. However, as convoluted as my illogical interpretations may be at times, I was inspired to acknowledge that walking can manifest itself in a number of dimensions including taking a stroll and going for a hike.

Recently I saw a friend who just completed a run. He is an accomplished competitive runner and triathlete. But this time, I noticed he wore a backpack emblazoned with the words “Go Ruck.” Aha! I was smitten with the idea that rucking, or walking a set distance while carrying a weighted backpack, can be an added dimension of walking.

I have been immersed in the recent literature and research about the benefits of rucking and I thought that perhaps this is an activity I should explore more fully. After my friend could not stop raving about his rucking experience, I thought it would be a good idea to share my thoughts and excitement about the numerous ways rucking can impact physical, mental and social health.

Physical health. One of the major benefits of rucking is improved cardiovascular health. By carrying a heavy load on your back, the heart is forced to work harder to pump oxygen to your muscles. Thus, your endurance is improved. The impact of rucking also produces increased strength and muscle tone as well as balance and stability. Consider the fact that most adults experience sarcopenia or muscle loss when aging. Upon reaching middle age, most adults who do not engage in muscle building exercise lose 3 percent of their muscle strength each year. Rucking can reduce this loss and in fact, make muscles stronger. In addition, rucking can improve posture and bone strength and thus reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis.

Mental health. More data is becoming available showing that rucking can have a powerful impact on mental well-being as it is an exercise that may be recommended for positively affecting depression, anxiety and cognitive function.

Social Health. Rucking with friends and family members fosters relationships much like other activities conducted in groups. Ruckers rave about the positive interactions they experience with others.

Rucking is not a fad. It is here to stay. The next time you might think of walking or hiking for your health, consider rucking as an option. Your body, mind and spirit will thank you.

Healthfully,

Phil Heit

Executive Director