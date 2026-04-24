Better your health with home gardening

Gardening is not only a fun hobby, but a healthy one too – beyond fresh produce, it offers many physical and mental health benefits, especially when enhanced by the use of a greenhouse.

As an enclosed space that provides a controlled environment for seedlings, greenhouses create warm and humid environments that extend the growing season, preserving the health of both your produce and yourself. Greenhouses also help your produce as the enclosed space reduces the risks of pests and unknown diseases, while home gardening in general allows one to control what fertilizer is being used, preventing pesticide use.

Know before you grow

There are several ways to prepare your crops for the most bountiful harvest possible.

Seed trays are an easy way to manage seedlings and monitor growth before potting. Organic seeds reduce chemical intake. Many local nurseries carry a selection of seeds to choose from, whether organic or heirloom, which preserve the traditional variety of crops.

Soil care is equally important; a pH of 6-7.5 is an optimal soil base for most plants.

Bountiful benefits

Everyday exposure to soil is beneficial to cognitive function, as nutrient-rich soil contains similar microbes to the human body. The wider range of bacterial diversity our immune systems are exposed to, the better our bodies operate.

A well-balanced diet is another perk of home gardening. Locally-grown produce such as peppers containing capsaicin have anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce heart disease, and also make for a delicious salsa. Vegetables such as sweet potatoes and carrots are high in beta carotene, an antioxidant the body

converts into vitamin A – increasing eye health, immune support and slowing the aging process. Super greens also boost the immune system, including Ohio favorites such as spinach and broccoli, which protect the body’s cells from potential damage.

Overall, home-grown fruits and vegetables have more nutrients compared to grocery store produce, as they are picked while ripe as opposed to being picked early to later ripen in-store.

Gardening is also a form of functional fitness, helping you burn calories and improve strength as you work. Alongside these positives, implementing home gardening into your everyday life also provides mental health benefits.

The act of gardening itself satisfies the body, as the exposure to clean air and the habitual movements of the hobby create a therapeutic environment for everyone – green thumb or not – to relax and enjoy. According to Mayo Clinic, time outdoors has been shown to reduce heart rate and muscle tension. There has also been research on improvement in immune response and oxygen levels, as people tend to breathe deeper while outside.

Greenhouses for good

Whether a master of the garden or a backyard novice, growing a home garden is a gratifying experience and an opportunity to positively contribute to the community and one’s own health – and a greenhouse is a great way to aid the learning process and extend any growing season, allowing for experimenting and a more sustainable space.

The New Albany community also offers plenty of opportunities for anyone to get some dirt on their hands. Specifically, community gardens such as Taylor Farm Park and The Garden for All are actively searching for volunteers in the 2026 growing season.

Residents can also visit local farmers’ markets such as the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market, where fresh, local produce is offered weekly in the summer months.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.