Beloved community member honored with sitting place

As the sun rises over Resch Park, a plaque on a brand-new bench catches the first light. The inscription reads, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”

The John Muir quote is a fitting tribute to the man whose name adorns the bench and who helped ensure the park’s creation – Bill Resch. Known affectionately as “Nature Bill” and the “Nature Guy” to many in the New Albany community, Resch passed away at his home in July 2022 at 81-years-old.

This past April, during Earth Month, anonymous donors worked with the City of New Albany to install the bench in Resch Park as a tribute to a man who was more than a teacher or environmentalist alone; Resch was a force of nature in his own right. His infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm for life were evident to all who met him.

“Bill was always happy,” his wife, Pauline, says. “His mother said when he was born, he came out with a smile. He was just a happy guy, and I was a happy lady because I was married to him for 54 years.”

Resch carried his constant smile into the classroom with an approach to teaching that was uniquely hands-on. He had a way of making science and nature personal, which was evident in his two decades of work as the environmental and outdoor education consultant at the New Albany-Plain Local School District. Resch worked with all grades, inviting teachers to bring their classes into the nature preserve to learn from him directly. His goal was to instill in future generations a love for the natural world and the importance of preserving it.

Resch’s passion for science and nature was cultivated at St. Charles Preparatory School and The Ohio State University. He spent 30 years teaching science in the Westerville City School District, inspiring his students to appreciate the world around them.

Sandy Reed, a New Albany science teacher and Resch family friend, remembers Resch fondly as her own biology teacher in high school.

“He changed my life by making science real for me,” Reed says. “He was probably the most positive human being I have ever met, and he was absolutely dedicated to doing the right thing.”

One of Resch’s most significant contributions to the New Albany community was his role in saving both Swickard Woods and Rose Run Park from development. Resch helped write a grant application, which was awarded in 2012. The grant provided funds to improve stormwater and riparian enhancements along Rose Run. The City of New Albany chose the name “Resch Park” for the five-acre area along Rose Run and around the Ealy House in Resch’s honor.

His dedication to preserving natural spaces ensures that future generations will be able to enjoy the beauty of the world he loved so much.

Sam Malik, a family friend and former student, believes that Resch’s energy is still present in Resch Park.

“Bill played an integral role in making sure that the nature that we all get to enjoy and have as a part of this experience was kept and was preserved,” Malik says. “Nature was his favorite place, so in a way this (bench) is kind of like an invitation to come sit with Bill.”

Nate Alleman is a City of New Albany intern.