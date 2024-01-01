BalletMet director interviews dancer Misty Copeland

Edwaard Liang and Misty Copeland have a few things in common. Two such commonalities being that they both work in the ballet world, and they’ve both experienced their fair share of challenges.

Copeland is a ballerina who became the first female African-American principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. Outside of dance, she is a New York Times bestselling author with several published books, including some children’s books, and is the founder of The Misty Copeland Foundation.

Liang is a former dancer with New York City Ballet and Nederlands Dans Theater. He will complete his final season as BalletMet’s artistic director this spring and has choreographed for companies all around the world.

On Feb. 6, the two will share the stage as Liang interviews Copeland about mental health and social justice as part of the New Albany Community Foundation’s 2023-24 Lecture Series.

Copeland was born in Kansas City, Missouri and grew up in San Pedro, California, eventually breaking into the world of dance at 13 years old.

For two decades, Copeland worked tirelessly to grow her craft and received several awards, scholarships and a two-year fellowship, leading to her promotion to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre at 33.

While achieving these great successes, Copeland says she also had her fair share of challenges that weren’t always easy to work through.

“I have had many moments throughout my career where I have felt overwhelmed with expectations from others and pressures to fit a prototype that I never could,” Copeland says. “In those times it was so important that I was true and honest with myself about what I was experiencing, I journal a lot so that I can look back and know that those were real feelings and experiences and then address them by communicating with my circle of support.”

That circle has included people like her mentors – such as Raven Wilkinson, the first African-American woman to dance for a major ballet company – as well as family and friends. Copeland says she was never afraid to turn to professionals for help and has seen a therapist regularly since moving to New York City.

Staying active is also important to Copeland as she does cardio every day, whether that is at the gym or chasing after her toddler.

Even with her busy schedule, Copeland makes sure she has backup snacks and always makes time for family meals.

“Nuts are definitely an easy go-to, but most important is doing my best to carve out time for me to cook for me and for my family,” Copeland says. “I know exactly what’s in the food I’m making, but I also can pour love into them through my food as well as make leftovers for lunch.”

Copeland also weaves social justice into every part of her life. She says it is not her identity as an artist and a Black woman that makes her an advocate, it’s the things she puts into the world – like her books and other work.

“My mission is to share the importance of ballet and dance for all. To share the stories of those who have opened the doors for me and so many others to succeed, and to create opportunity and access for anyone to experience the joy of dance,” Copeland says. “I’ve seen a huge shift in the communities who feel the ballet world is something they can be a part of.”

For those hoping to make a difference too, Copeland believes education and supporting organizations can play a big part, but above all, she says there is something even more important.

“I think first, beyond words and actions is to listen,” Copeland says. “Not everyone shares the same experiences or responses and reactions to those experiences, so being an ear to listen in support of those around you goes a long way.”

Liang was born in Taipei, Taiwan, and also grew up in California, where he got his start in dance at Marin Ballet at age 5.

He would go on to study at the School of American Ballet before joining New York City Ballet when he was 18 years old. Almost 10 years later in 2002, Liang was invited to become a member of the acclaimed Nederlands Dans Theater.

Liang is known internationally for his choreography skills. Over the past 10 years, he has worked with groups such as The Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Shanghai Ballet, Singapore Dance Theatre and many more.

His accomplishments also include performing as a cast member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Fosse, as well as earning his own Emmy Award for his short dance film, Vaulted.

Over the years, Liang has maintained his own mental and physical health through various practices.

When he can, Liang likes to stretch in an infrared sauna and listen to frequency meditation music as it helps him relax, stay positive and decrease anxiety. Liang keeps his body in alignment through stretching and core stabilization exercises.

To fuel his body, Liang’s go-to snack is a hard-boiled farm-raised egg or nuts, and he tries to maintain a low-carb keto diet.

Liang is excited for the opportunity to interview Copeland. As a fellow performer and admirer of her work, Liang feels it will be inspiring not only for him personally, but for the community as a whole.

The content of the interview will be personal for Liang as well, as he too is an advocate of mental health awareness.

“I feel as though it’s important to talk about these topics because they’ve always been stigmatized, polarized and taboo,” Liang says. “Having the ability to be able to communicate and discuss these topics is the only way to find transformation. … If we can’t speak about it, we can’t create a path to a better future.”

That future includes both adults and children. With an increasingly connected world due to the internet and social media platforms, Liang hopes discussions like these can have a larger impact on the future.

“I hope this (talk) will impact the younger generation in a positive way,” Liang says. “This generation will be more open to difficult conversations and be a more accepting group of people. I believe this is how change happens.”

Rachel Karas is an editor with CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.