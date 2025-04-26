Answering your questions about protein intake

Over the last couple of years, conversations surrounding protein have increased and bodybuilders aren’t the only ones talking about it. With the plethora of opinions shared on the internet, it is important to pay attention to the facts from professionals that are backed by science.

Expand Freepik

Purpose of protein

If protein had a branding statement, it would be “You are what you eat.” At least 10,000 proteins make up your body, from your hair and nails to the hormone molecules that signal hunger to the brain.

The building blocks of those proteins are amino acids, nine of which come directly from your diet. Consuming protein directly strengthens your bones and muscles which in turn can have a positive impact on overall health.

Meal planning

When you think of protein sources, think beyond the usual eggs, meat and cheese as protein can be found in unexpected places.

Peas : This little vegetable packs a big punch with eight grams of protein per cooked cup.

: This little vegetable packs a big punch with eight grams of protein per cooked cup. Cottage cheese : This snack is making a comeback due to its 25 grams of protein per cup. Hundreds of recipes online incorporate it into sauces and baked goods as a great way to add protein.

: This snack is making a comeback due to its 25 grams of protein per cup. Hundreds of recipes online incorporate it into sauces and baked goods as a great way to add protein. Lentils: One boiled cup contains 18 grams of protein, which is equivalent to three eggs. The high fiber content is also great for the digestive system.

On the other hand, foods we typically assume to be good protein sources may not give you as many grams as you want.

Eggs : One egg only contains six grams of protein. You would need to scramble between two to five eggs to reach the recommended range of 15-30 grams of protein per meal.

: One egg only contains six grams of protein. You would need to scramble between two to five eggs to reach the recommended range of 15-30 grams of protein per meal. Nut butters : Although associated with protein, these tasty spreads can sometimes have more fat than protein.

: Although associated with protein, these tasty spreads can sometimes have more fat than protein. Chia seeds : While chia pudding has a great texture and is packed with fiber, these seeds only provide four grams per two tablespoons.

: While chia pudding has a great texture and is packed with fiber, these seeds only provide four grams per two tablespoons. Quinoa: This ancient grain contains eight grams of protein per cup, but try pairing it with other protein sources to round out your meal.

There are countless ways to incorporate protein into your diet by substituting some ingredients in your everyday recipes.

Greek yogurt : This versatile protein can be combined with self-rising flour to make pitas or bagels. You can also make creamy tangy sauces to accompany your salad or meat.

: This versatile protein can be combined with self-rising flour to make pitas or bagels. You can also make creamy tangy sauces to accompany your salad or meat. Cottage cheese : Blended cottage cheese is a creamy sauce, and can also be added on top of bread as a replacement for cream cheese.

: Blended cottage cheese is a creamy sauce, and can also be added on top of bread as a replacement for cream cheese. Turkey : Leaner options like turkey sausage contain around 10-15 grams of protein per 3.5 oz., while ground turkey contains 27 grams per 3.5 oz.

: Leaner options like turkey sausage contain around 10-15 grams of protein per 3.5 oz., while ground turkey contains 27 grams per 3.5 oz. PB2: This peanut butter substitute has the flavor of creamy peanut butter with 70 percent less calories and 6 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons.

Gram guidance

Advice varies on how much protein each person should ingest dependent on age, gender, activity level and goals among other factors.

The general recommendation for an average adult is 0.4 grams of protein per pound, or 10-35 percent of your daily calories, according to the Food and Nutrition Board. For example, a person who is around 160 pounds should consume an average of 70-90 grams of protein per day.

However, active and older adults should increase their intake due to body recomposition.

At age 30, the body begins to lose between 3-5 percent of its muscle, according to Stanford Health. According to NIH, older adults should consume 0.45-0.7 grams per pound, slightly more than the average adult. This diet, accompanied by regular strength training, will keep muscles strong and active – but remember, recommendations should be tailored to individual needs and advised by a healthcare professional for accuracy.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.