Annual police fishing derby brings community together

Grab your fishing poles and mark your calendars – the third annual Cops & Bobbers is set to make a splash on Sat., July 19, at Bevelhymer Park Pond.

This free, family-friendly fishing event, hosted by the New Albany Police Department (NAPD), brings kids, families and law enforcement together for an unforgettable day of fishing, fun and community connection.

Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a first-time fisher, this event is open to kids ages 5-15, with trophies awarded for biggest and smallest fish as well as most fish caught. Attendees can also enjoy free grilled hot dogs, the NAPD’s child ID station, and a chance to check out the police drones.

Why Cops & Bobbers?

At first glance, Cops & Bobbers might just look like a day at the pond, but really, it’s much more than that. It’s about breaking barriers, building trust and creating opportunities for kids and families to connect with local law enforcement in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

“In the age of gaming (with) so much time spent behind a phone or a computer, it’s nice to get together with community members and kids, be outside and learn something new,” says New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones. “Many of the kids (have) never fished before, so this is a chance for them to experience something different.”

This event is made possible through a team effort, with the NAPD, the City of New Albany Public Service Department, New Albany Parks and Recreation and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources all coming together to make it happen. The best part? Most everyone involved volunteers their time – officers, City staff and community members – to give kids and families a special experience.

The Man Behind the Mission

At the heart of it all is Officer Leland Kelly, the Senior School Resource Officer (SRO) who first pitched the idea. For Kelly, this event is personal.

“I grew up fishing every day at a little city pond,” Kelly says. “And when my kids were younger, I took them fishing all the time. Seeing these kids experience that same joy, especially those who have never fished before, means everything to me.”

His passion for working with youth has shaped his career. Originally joining law enforcement to combat drug-related crimes, Kelly soon realized his calling was in mentoring and guiding young people.

“This community thrives on connection and inclusivity, and community policing is a big part of that,” Kelly says. “I look for every opportunity to engage with residents on a personal level. So they see us not just as officers enforcing the law, but also as members of the community who truly care.”

His dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Jones praises Kelly’s impact.

“He’s taken the role of SRO and expanded it beyond expectations,” Jones says. “He coaches, mentors, volunteers, works with Special Olympics – whether he’s on duty or off. This event is just another example of the kind of officer and person he is.”

And the kids? They instantly connect with him.

“He can quickly develop a rapport, mentor them, and make a positive impact," Chief Jones added. "His passion shows in everything he does. He’s really taken the role of SRO and truly elevated it to another level.”

For Kelly, the best moments are the little ones – like seeing a kid catch their first fish ever.

“The first year, I was on the other side of the pond when I heard a kid scream because he caught a tiny three-inch bluegill,” Kelly says. “That kind of excitement makes my whole day.”

And Kelly’s enthusiasm grows every year as more families and officers decide to take part in the event.

“After the first year, we had twice as many officers volunteer to come out and help,” he says. “That tells me we’re doing something right.”

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist for the City of New Albany.