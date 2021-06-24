New Albany is amping up the arts

The soon-to-open Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater embodies New Albany’s commitment to arts and culture.

But whether it’s lectures on serious topics affecting the world or movie nights for the family, the $7 million outdoor venue will serve as a conduit to touch on all pillars of the community including education, health and sustainability, says Craig Mohre, president of the New Albany Community Foundation.

Amphitheater Celebrations Aug. 31 Amp Up the Arts: The Dedication of the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater. Dedication ceremony kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Performances will start at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. Sept. 2 The Ohio State University Buckeyes football game. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Kick off at 8 p.m. Free to the public. Sept. 10 New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s A Night at the Movies concert. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information will be available at www.newalbanysymphony.com. Sept. 23 An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.: A Benefit for the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater. Venue opens at 6:30 p.m. and performance at 7:45 p.m. Ticket and sponsor information will be available at www.newalbanyfoundation.org.

“It belongs to the entire town," Mohre says. “It’s really another anchor for the town center that will draw people together.”

The 800-seat venue, located adjacent to the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and New Albany-Plain Local Schools, will create a cultural arts district, he adds.

The amphitheater will have a dedication ceremony at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 31 with performances from the New Albany Symphony; the Harmony Project; resident Peter Horvath’s rock cover band, Hi Fidelity; and a variety of student performers from NAPLS.

The celebrations will continue with a showing of The Ohio State University Buckeyes football team playing the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 2 and a performance from Leslie Odom Jr. on Sept. 23.

Heather Garner, executive director of the NA Symphony, says the amphitheater will expand its season into the summer. Traditionally, the symphony offered indoor performances at the McCoy Center, and last year started some performances at Rose Run Park.

“We’re looking forward to utilizing the amphitheater space in that way,” Garner says.

An outdoor amphitheater has been planned since the city’s inception. The project picked up steam about six years ago after the Hinson family donated $600,000 toward the project.

Charlie “Doc” Hinson was a close friend and associate of L Brands founder Les Wexner, and helped with the launch of the first Limited store in Kingsdale Shopping Center in 1963. As the president of store planning and construction he helped grow the business to more than 5,000 stores during his 38-year tenure.

Charlie and Charleen “Char” Hinson built their home in New Albany in 1992. Following Charlie’s death in 2004, Charleen continued to live in New Albany along with several of their children. Earlier this year, Charleen visited the amphitheater to sign her name on the building material before the venue’s walls encapsulated it.

“Their family can take a lot of pride knowing they pay respect to not only Charlie but the legacy of the Hinson family as a whole to the community,” says New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding.

The city of New Albany will own and maintain the amphitheater and work with the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) on the amphitheater’s programming. The facility, in conjunction with other nearby performing venues such as the McCoy Center, will create opportunities for larger events that New Albany performing arts students and families crave as COVID- 19 vaccinations are now accessible, Spalding says.

Carter Minor, a sophomore at New Albany High School, says performing in the theater has helped him adjust to the community after moving from New Jersey three years ago.

He’s performed in student productions such as Beauty and the Beast and Singing in the Rain at the McCoy Center, but it wasn’t until he visited the Ohio Theatre that he realize how similar the two facilities’ operations were.

“The McCoy stage was the real deal,” he says.

Minor says he’s excited about the amphitheater and the chance to perform outside, something he’s never done before.

“McCoy Center for the Arts is for everybody and I hope the amphitheater will continue to be for everyone also,” he adds.

